CCTV installed in pool to keep swimmers safe

PUBLISHED: 14:10 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 06 May 2019

CCTV cameras are being installed at the Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles swimming pool, to keep people safe in the water Picture: SOLIS IMAGES/FOTALIA/ELITE SWIMMING ACADEMY

SolisImages - Fotolia

Security cameras are being installed at an Essex swimming pool to help keep people safe in the water, it has emerged.

Tendring District Council has a budget of nearly £50,000 for the CCTV cameras at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCILTendring District Council has a budget of nearly £50,000 for the CCTV cameras at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

A CCTV system costing nearly £50,000 is set to be rolled out at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles in early May.

It is being put in place after a blind spot was revealed in part of the pool during certain parts of the day – due to light reflecting off the water.

This led to Tendring District Council, which runs the pool, needing two lifeguards on duty at all times – even when the number of swimmers was very low.

Part of the pool was closed during quieter times as a temporary measure, but it is hoped the CCTV will become fully operational in the next few weeks.

Mike Carran, head of sport and leisure at the council, said the system would help to keep people safe: “The safety of our leisure centre customers is paramount, and that is why we took immediate action when this was identified.

“I would like to reassure swimmers that the CCTV is to ensure bather safety, and the operation will be in line with our privacy policy.”

Council chiefs say a budget of £49,500 has been made available for the system, which staff are currently being trained to operate.

