Dogs to patrol SnOasis site after ‘highly dangerous’ trespass incidents pose risk to life
PUBLISHED: 11:01 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 17 June 2020
Archant
CCTV cameras and dog units will patrol the proposed SnOasis site in Great Blakenham after reports of “highly dangerous” trespass incidents over the past month.
The village’s parish council had contacted the group managing the £500million SnOasis development to highlight the number of people who are illegally going on to the site, using the area to swim and to ride motorbikes.
Today, a number of new measures that will be taken by the owners to keep the site safe have been announced.
These include a 24-hour dog patrols, three new CCTV towers and repairs to fencing.
These measures will be reviewed regularly.
A post on the SnOasis liaison website, which is run by the owners of the site, said: “Thank you to the local people in Great Blakenham who continue to report trespass onto this potentially dangerous site.
“Since we were first alerted to these breaches two weeks ago, we have had reports of motorbike access, swimming in the ponds, mountain bikes, barbeques and fires.
“We cannot emphasise enough that this site is potentially highly dangerous and illegal trespass here is potentially a danger to life.
“These ponds are likely to be polluted and extremely deep, and the site has many potentially highly dangerous obstacles.
“We are taking urgent action to curtail this trespass.
You may also want to watch:
“We will finalise these measures as soon as we can and keep them under constant review.
“We are liaising with local people and the police to ensure we monitor any breaches.”
It has also been announced that warning signs are being installed on the 350-acre site, which is proposed to house the huge snow centre.
The project would bring a professional level ski slope, ice rink and bobsleigh run to Suffolk, as well as an entertainment centre with a casino, nightclub, pool hall and cinema. There will also be opportunities for shops, a hotel, hostel and chalets.
It is said the SnOasis project could create 3,500 jobs during construction and a further 1,900 when it is fully operational.
The controversial winter sports centre development has been on and off the agenda for nearly 20 years before it was given the go-ahead in April, after emergency powers were used to allow councils to make decisions during the coronavirus crisis.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.