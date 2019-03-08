Partly Cloudy

Video

WATCH: Raiders steal thousands of pounds of Apple computers from independent store in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 20:00 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:03 09 April 2019

Two men entered the building in Colchester by kicking down the door. Picture: THIS IS FEVER

Two men entered the building in Colchester by kicking down the door. Picture: THIS IS FEVER

Archant

Film footage of two raiders stealing thousands of pounds of computer equipment from a Colchester graphic design company has been released.

Four Apple Mac computers were stolen in total. Picture: THIS IS FEVERFour Apple Mac computers were stolen in total. Picture: THIS IS FEVER

The break-in happened during the evening of Sunday, April 7, when two men were captured on CCTV forcing entry to the office of This is Fever in Chapel Street North, Colchester.

The men can be seen breaking into the office before taking two Apple Mac computers each and running out of the door and away from the scene.

During a previous break-in, which happened at the same location on February 21, a further seven Apple Mac computers were stolen at an estimated cost to the business of £20,000.

Following the first raid, CCTV cameras and an alarm was installed at the business, which co-founder and digital director, Ben Green, thinks prevented the men from stealing more equipment.

Seven other Apple Mac computers were taken at a separate incident in February. Picture: THIS IS FEVERSeven other Apple Mac computers were taken at a separate incident in February. Picture: THIS IS FEVER

He said: “You can see these guys know what they are doing, one of them is holding the door which I am told is a way to delay any alarm that is triggered by vibrations.

“You can see in the video that there is a point where their body language changes when they start rushing. That’s when the alarm goes off and I think that it stops them taking more.

“In the first burglary that took place in February they took all of our Mac computers which was pretty devastating to a small business like ours.

“I’ve sent all of our employees home. I feel that last time we rushed back too quickly and we are lucky that our line of work, people can do their job from home.

The men were wearing rare shoes which business owner, Ben Green thinks could be used to identify them. Picture: THIS IS FEVERThe men were wearing rare shoes which business owner, Ben Green thinks could be used to identify them. Picture: THIS IS FEVER

“But, I want to come back here feeling like the business is safe and the biggest way for that to happen is to have these people locked up.

“I want as many people to see their faces as possible. Someone must know who they are.”

A spokesperson from Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a burglary at a business premises on Chapel Street North at 9.45pm on Sunday, April 7.

Officers attended and found that entry had been forced to the office and that four Apple Macs had been stolen.

The store in Colchester had now been broken into twice in three months. Picture: THIS IS FEVERThe store in Colchester had now been broken into twice in three months. Picture: THIS IS FEVER

The same business was also targeted on February 21, with a further five-figure sum of computer equipment taken, and a three-figure sum of criminal damage caused. Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain whether the two incidents are linked.”

