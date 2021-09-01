CCTV footage issued after verbal altercation in Subway

Published: 12:09 PM September 1, 2021

Police have issued a CCTV picture of a man they would like to speak to after verbal altercation in Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

CCTV footage has been released after a verbal altercation in Stowmarket where a man raised his hands, one containing a metal pole, allegedly in a threatening manner.

The incident occurred shortly after 1.45pm on Friday, July 2 in Subway in Market Place.

A woman, who was aged in her 30s, was purchasing food when she engaged in a verbal disagreement with a man within the restaurant.

The man is described as being white, aged between 45 and 50 years old, around 6ft 2ins tall, and of stocky build.

He had brown shaven hair, tattoos, and was wearing a green face covering.

He was also wearing a dark t-shirt and possibly cargo shorts.

The male left the restaurant in a yellow Fiat Panda.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with this investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference: 37/36010/21