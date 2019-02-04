CCTV image released following village burglary

Police would like to identify these three people in connection with a burglary in Cockfield Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A CCTV image of three people police would like to trace in connection with a burglary in a village near Bury St Edmunds have been released.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident took place in Cockfield between 5.30pm and 6pm on Monday, December 10, at a home in Windsor Green after burglars broke in through the back door.

Jewellery and car keys were stolen from the home, and a red BMW 320I edition M Sport was then stolen from the driveway.

The car has since been found elsewhere in Suffolk.

Anyone who knows the identity of the individuals seen in the CCTV image is asked to contact police.

Officers are also still keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage from anyone driving in the area of A134 between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury between 5.15pm and 6pm on December 10, 2018, or on other roads in the area.

Anyone with information about this burglary and theft of the vehicle can contact western area CID on 101, quoting reference 37/71440/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.