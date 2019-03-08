Heavy Showers

CCTV image released after pregnant 19-year-old is punched in face

PUBLISHED: 11:50 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 11 June 2019

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her following an assault on a pregnant woman on board a train at Clacton station Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her following an assault on a pregnant woman on board a train at Clacton station Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Archant

A CCTV image has been released after a pregnant woman was punched and spat at on board a stationary train at an Essex station.

Police would like to speak with the woman pictured in connection with the incident, which happened around 7.30pm on Thursday, April 18 at Clacton-on-Sea station.

The 19-year-old victim was approached by another woman who then became aggressive towards her and punched her in the face and spat at her.

The victim did not know the woman and was left with bruising to the cheek.

Pc James Carter, investigating officer, said: "This was a nasty assault on a young pregnant woman by an older woman, which left her bruised and shaken by what had happened. The incident would have been witnessed by many of the people on the train at the time.

"Violence like this will absolutely not be tolerated and so we want to speak to the woman in this photo, as we believe she may have information which could help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or texting 61016 with reference 624 of April 18.

