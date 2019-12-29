CCTV images released after theft of woman's handbag
PUBLISHED: 15:42 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 29 December 2019
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman reported her handbag stolen from an Essex hotel.
Police would like to speak to this man following the theft of a woman's handbag Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Essex Police said a woman reported her handbag stolen from Premier Inn in Braintree on December 6 after she left it in the restaurant.
The woman cancelled her bank cards but then began to receive notifications that someone had tried using her card in shops without success.
Officers are keen to speak with the man pictured and anyone with information is asked to call Braintree police station on 101, quoting crime reference 42/193226/19.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
