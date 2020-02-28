E-edition Read the EADT online edition
CCTV issued after attempted knifepoint robbery at shop

PUBLISHED: 10:01 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 28 February 2020

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted robbery in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers were called to the incident, at Hardwick Convenience Store in Home Farm Lane, at around 8.15pm last Friday.

According to police, a man who was in possession of a knife entered the shop and demanded cash be placed in a bag.

The suspect left after being told there was not much cash available and was also denied lottery scratch cards.

No items were stolen.

Now detectives want to speak to the man depicted in the CCTV images in connection with the incident.

He was dressed in all black, including a black hat, black snood or scarf covering his face, a black leather jacket, black trousers and dark coloured shoes. He was also carrying a black leather satchel bag.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference number 37/11186/20.

