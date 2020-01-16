E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman with young child threatened with knife in Asda carpark

PUBLISHED: 15:31 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:31 16 January 2020

Have you seen this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Have you seen this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Officers are investigating a robbery where a woman, who was with her young child, was threatened by a man with a knife in Asda carpark in Clacton.

Essex Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened between 10am and 11am this morning in the carpark of Asda in Bull Hill Road.

It was reported the man threatened the woman, who was with her young child, before making her drive to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton, before dropping him off.

The man also stole a three-figure sum of cash and the woman's mobile phone.

He has been described as being white, in his late 20s with decaying teeth and a birthmark or bruise under his right eye.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or someone matching the above description is urged not to approach him but to call police on 101 quoting incident 361 of 16 January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman with young child threatened with knife in Asda carpark

Have you seen this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Energy company accused of ‘devious tactics over A12 bypass negotiations

Members of Farnham Environment Residents and Neighbours campaigning against EDF Energy's preferred bypass route Picture: SARAH MORGAN

Drunk hospital visitor snatched laughing gas from ambulance at A&E

Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man dies after collision with lorry on A14

A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Jury discharged in domestic assault case

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists