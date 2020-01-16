Woman with young child threatened with knife in Asda carpark

Officers are investigating a robbery where a woman, who was with her young child, was threatened by a man with a knife in Asda carpark in Clacton.

Essex Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened between 10am and 11am this morning in the carpark of Asda in Bull Hill Road.

It was reported the man threatened the woman, who was with her young child, before making her drive to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton, before dropping him off.

The man also stole a three-figure sum of cash and the woman's mobile phone.

He has been described as being white, in his late 20s with decaying teeth and a birthmark or bruise under his right eye.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or someone matching the above description is urged not to approach him but to call police on 101 quoting incident 361 of 16 January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.