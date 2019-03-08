Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a criminal damage incident. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Officers are seeking to trace this man after a victim had her vehicle keyed down both sides in Sainsburys car park.

The incident took place in Haverhill at the Sainsburys on Haycocks Road between 11.45am and midday on Friday, July 26.

The victim was in her vehicle, a silver Peugeot 206, when she was forced to close her door as another vehicle approached the parking space.

She then went back into the store and when she came out noticed her vehicle had been badly keyed down both sides.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV in connection with the incident.

If you recognise him please contact Haverhill police, quoting the crime reference 37/45817/19.