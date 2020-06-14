E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Husband’s CD tribute to wife aims to help dementia carers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 June 2020

Julie McCreadie Picture: COURTESY BOB CROWLEY

Julie McCreadie Picture: COURTESY BOB CROWLEY

Archant

Bob Crowley’s wife Julie McCreadie – who worked for many years at the East Anglian Daily Times and was Suffolk Mercury series editor – lost her battle with vascular dementia on Valentine’s Day last year, at the age of 72.

A memorial service was held for former newspaper editor Julie McCreadie Picture: Kevin BurchA memorial service was held for former newspaper editor Julie McCreadie Picture: Kevin Burch

Now Bob is determined to raise awareness of the condition with the release of a CD and also to raise funds for research into the early diagnosis of dementia.

The 18-track CD, called Care Comfort and Compassion, includes music and poetry that have helped Bob to cope with his loss, including tracks featuring Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush, and Annie Lennox.

Former construction professional Bob, 76, said: “Julie was an extraordinary woman. She was a newspaper editor for many years, editing eight weekly newspapers in East Anglia.

“She was also the first woman to work on the floor of the London Stock Exchange and was City Editor for a leading national newspaper. At the peak of her career, she was Deputy Chief of the Guild of Editors.”

This 1986 photograph shows Julie McCreadie with the regalia of The Guild of British Newspaper Editors Picture: ARCHANTThis 1986 photograph shows Julie McCreadie with the regalia of The Guild of British Newspaper Editors Picture: ARCHANT

Bob, of Bovey Tracey, near Newton Abbot, watched helplessly as dementia tightened its grip on his bright, charismatic wife, and says he now wishes he’d understood more about the condition at the time.

You may also want to watch:

Unfamiliar with dementia, he “deeply regrets” not recognising the symptoms when they first appeared in 2009.

He said: “I’ve come to realise, through my experience with Julie, the importance of early diagnosis.

“If I’d known then what I know now I would certainly have been better prepared because dementia can put a strain on people’s relationships.

“There were times when I would get frustrated – more with myself than with Julie – because I didn’t know how to cope with her changed behaviour as her dementia took hold.

“There needs to be more research into early diagnosis because that would really help couples in their relationships, and I hope sales of my CD will contribute to that.

“I just want to do as much as I can to honour Julie’s memory, and to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society – I think she’d proud that I’m doing this.”

There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK. The condition is the UK’s biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes.

Click here to find out how to obtain copies of Bob’s tribute CD.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Husband’s CD tribute to wife aims to help dementia carers

Julie McCreadie Picture: COURTESY BOB CROWLEY

Strawberries run out temporarily at one farm shop as families rush to pick their own

James Blyth, owner of Friday Street Farm Shop amongst his crop of strawberries Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inquest opened into death of Suffolk man who fell whilst on cruise ship

An inquest has been opened into the death of man following a fall on a cruise ship Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Road closure to allow stores to reopen criticised as ‘crazy’

The shared space in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, is set to be closed to traffic Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24