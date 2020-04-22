E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested for drink-driving ‘forgot his clothes’, say police

PUBLISHED: 09:16 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 22 April 2020

The 33-year-old was arrested in Cedar Avenue in Brightlingsea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The 33-year-old was arrested in Cedar Avenue in Brightlingsea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man who “forgot his clothes” has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after reportedly colliding with a fence and parked car - before then failing to stop for police in the early hours of the morning.

The Essex Roads Policing Unit stopped the 33-year-old in Brightlingsea on Wednesday morning in Cedar Avenue after receiving reports of a collision.

The officers then Tweeted: “We are at the scene of a fail to stop RTC in Brightlingsea. Where not only did the driver forget to stop, he forgot to get insurance, oh, and he forgot his clothes, he has now been arrested for drink-driving.”

#Fatal4 was then used in the tweet referring to the four offences which make people more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision – including driving with a mobile phone, drink driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

The Brightlingsea man currently remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firm making vital PPE calls on government to fund production

StealthMounts, based in Essex, have been producing 3,000 face shields a day for the NHS but fear they will have to stop when money from their GoFundMe runs out. Picture: STEALTH MOUNTS

Man arrested for drink-driving ‘forgot his clothes’, say police

The 33-year-old was arrested in Cedar Avenue in Brightlingsea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Death of man in bath raises concerns other patients are at risk

Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

Hancock: ‘Staff should feel free to speak out over coronavirus fears’

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock arriving at Downing Street, London Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Town law firm’s growth gathers pace with ‘exciting’ merger

Providence House in Ipswich - Birketts' new headquarters in Princes Street Picture: CHURCHMANOR ESTATES
Drive 24