Man arrested for drink-driving ‘forgot his clothes’, say police

A man who “forgot his clothes” has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after reportedly colliding with a fence and parked car - before then failing to stop for police in the early hours of the morning.

The Essex Roads Policing Unit stopped the 33-year-old in Brightlingsea on Wednesday morning in Cedar Avenue after receiving reports of a collision.

The officers then Tweeted: “We are at the scene of a fail to stop RTC in Brightlingsea. Where not only did the driver forget to stop, he forgot to get insurance, oh, and he forgot his clothes, he has now been arrested for drink-driving.”

#Fatal4 was then used in the tweet referring to the four offences which make people more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision – including driving with a mobile phone, drink driving, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

The Brightlingsea man currently remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.