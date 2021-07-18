Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk
- Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops
Take a look inside this stunning Grade II listed Suffolk country residence - which is on the open market for the first time in more than 60 years.
Cedar Court, which lies between the villages of Alderton and Hollesley, near Woodbridge, has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms and is the most expensive property currently on the market in Suffolk at a cool £3.75million.
Believed to date from circa 1760, the grand property, located just over a mile from the Suffolk coast, is understood to have been significantly reconstructed in the mid 18th-century.
The home boasts a central reception hall, three reception rooms and a study, with a modern kitchen and breakfast room wing.
The Georgian property also features a range of basement service rooms and domestic offices, including games room and vaulted wine cellar.
To the rear is an impressive 0.85-acre crinkle-crankle walled garden enclosing croquet lawns, kitchen gardens and areas of orchard, while to the back of the house is a wide south and east facing veranda terrace accessible from both the dining hall and kitchen.
In total, the property extends to some 6.75 acres.
Viewing is by appointment with Jackson-Stops.