Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk

Published: 6:00 AM July 18, 2021

This stunning Suffolk residence near Woodbridge is on the market for the first time in more than 60 years - Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops

Take a look inside this stunning Grade II listed Suffolk country residence - which is on the open market for the first time in more than 60 years.

Cedar Court, near Alderton in Suffolk, is currently the most expensive property for sale in the county - Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops

Cedar Court, which lies between the villages of Alderton and Hollesley, near Woodbridge, has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms and is the most expensive property currently on the market in Suffolk at a cool £3.75million.

The Georgian residence is located close to Suffolk Heritage Coast - Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops

Believed to date from circa 1760, the grand property, located just over a mile from the Suffolk coast, is understood to have been significantly reconstructed in the mid 18th-century.

The property is up for sale for £3.75m - Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops

The home boasts a central reception hall, three reception rooms and a study, with a modern kitchen and breakfast room wing.

A bedroom at the stunning property - Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops

The Georgian property also features a range of basement service rooms and domestic offices, including games room and vaulted wine cellar.

The home has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms - Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops

To the rear is an impressive 0.85-acre crinkle-crankle walled garden enclosing croquet lawns, kitchen gardens and areas of orchard, while to the back of the house is a wide south and east facing veranda terrace accessible from both the dining hall and kitchen.

In total, the property extends to 6.75-acres - Credit: Inscope Images/Jackson Stops

In total, the property extends to some 6.75 acres.

Viewing is by appointment with Jackson-Stops.



