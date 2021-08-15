Which celebs have been spotted in Suffolk this year?

Published: 12:00 PM August 15, 2021

Suffolk is known to be a top holiday destination for a weekend away, but it has also been proven to be popular with the stars this year.

Here are just some of the celebrities spotted in Suffolk this year:

Jack Whitehall

The comedian was spotted at the Wilderness Reserve in Saxmundham and the Unruly Pig in Bromeswell.

The Bad Education star was spotted at the gastropub and was full of praise saying the food was "SO good" on his Instagram.

Posting on social media, staff at the multi award-winning pub said Mr Whitehall and his party were "lovely guests" and thanked the comedian for his kindness.

Joe Biden

The President of the United States landed at RAF Mildenhall as part of his trip to the UK for the G7 summit.

Hundreds of plane spotters were seen waiting for the arrival of the iconic Air Force One at the airbase.

On his arrival, President Biden addressed a large crowd of US personnel and their families, and called on them to applaud one another as well as staff from nearby RAF Lakenheath and RAF Alconbury – after joking "I keep forgetting I'm president."

Peter Andre

Peter Andre visited Ipswich for a post-lockdown haircut at his brother's barbershop Mens Inc. Barbering in Ipswich.

The Mysterious Girl singer is a regular to the town as he often visits the Michael's Fore Street shop.

Andre took the time to get some pics with some star-struck fans along the Waterfront.

Olly Murs

Olly Murs put on a stellar performance at the Newmarket Nights at the racecourse.

Although the Dear Darlin' singer ended up in hospital after injuring his leg during the gig.

The singer said the atmosphere at the performance was "such an amazing vibe".

Princess Anne

Princess Anne visited Newmarket Racecourse to open a new exhibition and meet some stunning racehorses.

The Princess Royal opened the new National Horse Racing Museum exhibition Mud, Sweat and Tears.

Princess Anne is known for her love of horses and was pictured greeting some of the horses at the iconic racecourse.

Omid Djalili

Popular comedian Omid Djalili was Ipswich Town's opening game of the season this year, and has been full of praise for the Town fans.

Mr Djalili, who moved to Ipswich earlier this year, said the Blues fans were "on point" for applauding the players taking the knee – a gesture in defiance of racism in their game against Newport County.

Ed Sheeran

Suffolk boy through and through the Shape of You singer is regularly spotted in Suffolk and especially Framlingham.

The new Ipswich Town shirt sponsor performed at Portman Road earlier this year for Tik Tok.

Sheeran also visited a pub in Ipswich before the gig where he performed to some of the locals.

Martin Roberts

The BBC Homes Under The Hammer presenter was seen in Ipswich as he visited a property that was bought at auction.

The property on Salisbury Road was bought by Alex Jay from Suffolk.

Roberts was full of praise for the house when he re-visited it after it was refurbished by Mr Jay.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin posted about their time at the amazing Wilderness Reserve on their Instagram page.

The Wilderness Reserve has been very popular with the stars over the recent years.

The reserve has more than a dozen properties on offer, including cottages and barns, as well as the gorgeous Grade-II Sibton Park Georgian country manor.

Susie Dent

The Countdown star visited Headingham for a a new state-of-the-art, hybrid live and streamed, festival showcasing both local creative talent as well as internationally recognised stars.

The renowned lexicographer shared her observations about how language has changed over the past twenty years, her predictions about how future generations will use English.

Sandi Toksvig

The QI host was in Stowmarket as part of the Primadonna Festival which aimed to "tackle the current imbalance in the literary and publishing world".

The QI host could also be seen driving a traction engine.

As part of the Primadonna festival's mission to open up access to the publishing industry, the organisation awards the Primadonna Prize to unsigned and unrepresented new writing talent.

Maura Higgins

The Love Island star was spotted at the Suffolk and Essex gliding club as she took to the skies.

Posting on her Instagram story Higgins said it was "the most amazing day" and she took to the skies in a glider.

The reality TV star received a certificate for her flight in the glider.



