Great grandson of First World War soldier unveils 2,018 poppies at Quay Place in Ipswich

2,018 poppies have been unveiled at Quay PLace in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

The great grandson of a First World War soldier has unveiled 2,018 handmade poppies at Quay Place in Ipswich to mark 100 years since armistice day.

Sam Clifford unveiled the spectacular tribute at the former church on Monday where the name of his great grandfather Private Louis Clifford is engraved on the War Memorial.

The ‘Healing Memories’ event is part of a week of activities at the venue commemorating the 22 soldiers named on the monument at the rear of the building.

Each of the soldiers have been researched by volunteers over the last 18 months.

Their stories will be on display at the venue throughout November.

The poppies were unveiled by Sam Clifford, the great grandson of Private Louis Clifford whose name is engraved on the former church's war memorial Picture: ELLA WILKINSON The poppies were unveiled by Sam Clifford, the great grandson of Private Louis Clifford whose name is engraved on the former church's war memorial Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

This is the first remembrance service the building has hosted since the St Mary and The Quay church was closed 75 years ago.

Mr Clifford said it was fascinating finding our about his great grandfather’s history and was proud to be part of the centenary event.

He said: “Having worked at Suffolk Mind for four years it was nice to discover that I had such a connection with the beautiful Quay Place and the overall history of Ipswich. I’m so excited to learn about my great grandfather’s life and I’m proud to be part of this event to honour him and many others whose lives have been affected by war.”

‘Healing Memories’ looks to help current and ex-armed forces personnel as well as their family and friends by providing information about support services available in the area.

A team of volunteers have researched the history of the 22 names on the war memorial. Their stories will be on display through November Picture: ELLA WILKINSON A team of volunteers have researched the history of the 22 names on the war memorial. Their stories will be on display through November Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Following the unveiling of the poppies, Suffolk Mind hosted a workshop to explore the symptoms of trauma, including post traumatic stress disorder.

They were joined by representatives from The Samaritans, The Royal British Legion and PTSD Resolution.

On Thursday Quay Place is hosting a free poetry and music recital from 7pm as part of its centenary events.

Rebecca Herod, deputy manager of Quay Place, said: “We’re really excited to hold these events as it’s been 75 years since our local soldiers were commemorated at St Mary and the Quay.

Thousands of poppies have been unveiled at Quay Place in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Thousands of poppies have been unveiled at Quay Place in Ipswich Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

“The 22 soldiers have stories which they are unable to tell and we have created memories to honour them.”

For more information on upcoming memorial events at Quay Place see www.quayplace.org.uk