Centre Parcs ready to reopen for first time since March

Center Parcs will reopen for the first time in almost four months on July 13 Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant

Center Parcs’ Elveden Forest resort opens tomorrow for the first time since the start of lockdown in March.

The luxury retreat has initially hoped to reopen nationwide in April but was forced to wait until July 13 by the ongoing lockdown.

But the company has promised it has used the time to make all of its facilities as safe and hygienic as possible, with the majority of its attractions reopening from Monday.

In a statement on their website, Center Parcs said: “After an almost four-month closure due to the global coronavirus pandemic, we cannot wait to welcome our guests and staff back to the forest.

“In line with government guidance, you will see some changes in the way we do things once we reopen.

“We know many of you are looking forward to some family time away following lockdown and our aim was always to open our forests as soon as we felt prepared to do so.

“As we’re sure you will expect, when we first open, some facilities won’t be available but as soon as we can, we will.”

All 400 acres of forest on the site are open to be explored, with most of the activities resuming and the popular zip wire reopening.

Activities may now have a smaller number of guests allowed in one session and will need to be pre-booked.

There are also changes to accommodation, including a stop to daily housekeeping and the removal of some basics like tea, coffee, paper and chalk.

All guests should receive an email no later than two weeks before their trip to let them know what ‘Covid-secure’ guidelines are in place and how they will affect their stay.

Those hoping to enjoy the subtropical swimming complex will have to wait a little longer, with two-hour sessions available to swim from July 27, limited to a certain number of bathers.

These sessions are available to those spending at least three nights.

Swimmers need to arrive in their swimwear under their clothes and will not be permitted to use showers afterwards due to safety measures.

All swims have to be pre-booked and swimmers will be temperature checked on arrival.

The Aqua Sana spa is opening for some treatments but no date has been confirmed for the sauna or steam rooms.

Chief executive Martin Dalby said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to reopen our Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

“Rest assured we’ve been working hard to make it as safe as possible for everyone and we have a great plan in place.”