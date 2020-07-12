E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Centre Parcs ready to reopen for first time since March

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 July 2020

Center Parcs will reopen for the first time in almost four months on July 13 Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Center Parcs will reopen for the first time in almost four months on July 13 Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Archant

Center Parcs’ Elveden Forest resort opens tomorrow for the first time since the start of lockdown in March.

The luxury retreat has initially hoped to reopen nationwide in April but was forced to wait until July 13 by the ongoing lockdown.

But the company has promised it has used the time to make all of its facilities as safe and hygienic as possible, with the majority of its attractions reopening from Monday.

In a statement on their website, Center Parcs said: “After an almost four-month closure due to the global coronavirus pandemic, we cannot wait to welcome our guests and staff back to the forest.

“In line with government guidance, you will see some changes in the way we do things once we reopen.

“We know many of you are looking forward to some family time away following lockdown and our aim was always to open our forests as soon as we felt prepared to do so.

“As we’re sure you will expect, when we first open, some facilities won’t be available but as soon as we can, we will.”

All 400 acres of forest on the site are open to be explored, with most of the activities resuming and the popular zip wire reopening.

Activities may now have a smaller number of guests allowed in one session and will need to be pre-booked.

There are also changes to accommodation, including a stop to daily housekeeping and the removal of some basics like tea, coffee, paper and chalk.

All guests should receive an email no later than two weeks before their trip to let them know what ‘Covid-secure’ guidelines are in place and how they will affect their stay.

Those hoping to enjoy the subtropical swimming complex will have to wait a little longer, with two-hour sessions available to swim from July 27, limited to a certain number of bathers.

These sessions are available to those spending at least three nights.

Swimmers need to arrive in their swimwear under their clothes and will not be permitted to use showers afterwards due to safety measures.

All swims have to be pre-booked and swimmers will be temperature checked on arrival.

The Aqua Sana spa is opening for some treatments but no date has been confirmed for the sauna or steam rooms.

Chief executive Martin Dalby said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to reopen our Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

“Rest assured we’ve been working hard to make it as safe as possible for everyone and we have a great plan in place.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus infection rate rises slightly in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen slightly from last week (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers in Suffolk have been getting up to in lockdown

A member of the Melton Brownies with her sock puppets for the ODD SOX unit meeting activity online. Picture: GIRLGUIDING SUFFOLK

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

‘Heartbroken’ family offer reward for dogs stolen from kennels while on holiday

Melissa Murfet and Darren Neal's daughter Beau, three, with the cocker spaniel Annie who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk. Picture: MELISSA MURFET

Council could go ‘bust’ without cuts, leader warns

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, has made stark warnings about the authority's financial position following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: JAMES AGER

Title targets, Lambert’s learning objective, ranking kits and striker targets - our most-read stories this week

It's been a busy week of Ipswich Town news. Picture: PA