Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT Archant 2018

Three people have been arrested at Center Parcs in Elveden after the site's perimeter fence was found to have been cut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Center Parcs at Elveden. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Center Parcs at Elveden. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary discovered the damage following an incident at about 9.15pm on Thursday, March 4, with pool tables on site also damaged.

You may also want to watch:

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and criminal damage, while another a 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped and theft of a pedal cycle.

All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

They are due to answer bail on Thursday, March 26.