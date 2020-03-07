Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut
PUBLISHED: 08:05 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 07 March 2020
Three people have been arrested at Center Parcs in Elveden after the site's perimeter fence was found to have been cut.
Center Parcs at Elveden. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Officers from Suffolk Constabulary discovered the damage following an incident at about 9.15pm on Thursday, March 4, with pool tables on site also damaged.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and criminal damage, while another a 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped and theft of a pedal cycle.
All three were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre and released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
They are due to answer bail on Thursday, March 26.
