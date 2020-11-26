Center Parcs at Elveden to reopen in Tier 2

Center Parcs at Elveden has announced it is reopening under Tier 2 restrictions. Picture: CENTER PARCS Archant

Center Parcs has confirmed it will reopen its Elveden Forest holiday village after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends.

The holiday company said it would be opening all four of its sites which are in Tier 2 areas from Friday, December 4.

Tier 2 areas are classed as “high alert” and limit social contact, particularly mixing between households outside of support bubbles.

Center Parcs’ website says: “If you live in a high alert area you can continue with your break to any of our UK villages but you cannot mix indoors with other households at any of our villages.

“The ‘rule of six’ also applies outdoors.”

However, it is allowing people to cancel their breaks and receive a full refund, or move the date of their break with no amendment fee in the six weeks prior to their holidays.

Elveden Forest will be one of the Center Parcs holiday villages offering its Winter Wonderland experience for guests, complete with an Enchanted Light Trail, festive activities, twinkling lights and decorations throughout the forest and even the opportunity to visit Father Christmas.

Center Parcs chief executive Martin Dalby said: “We know there are lots of families in need of a break after the last few months, and we’re pleased we’ll be able to welcome them to four of our villages.

“We know that we all have a part to play right now and, as always, the safety of our staff and guests is our absolute priority.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure we can safely bring some festive cheer to our guests with our Winter Wonderland, and our teams are looking forward to welcoming families back to the forest in a safe way.”

During both nationwide lockdowns, the majority of the company’s 8,500 employees have been supported by the government’s Job Retention Scheme, and work is now ongoing to bring employees back to work.