Did you see Channel 5 documentary on Suffolk holiday resort?
PUBLISHED: 21:02 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 11 September 2020
Archant
Center Parcs’ Suffolk holiday resort in Elveden Forest featured prominently in a Channel 5 documentary on Friday night - did you watch it?
Secrets of Center Parcs delved into the history of the woodland holiday parks, of which there are now five in the UK.
The second of Center Parcs’ resorts, which opened in Elveden Forest in 1989, was the focus of the much of the documentary.
This included a look back at a devastating fire in April 2002, which saw more than 200 firefighters on the scene as they desperately tackled the blaze.
The documentary also explored the rebuilding process and how the resort managed to attract visitors back after the fire destroyed the central plaza.
Rebuilding work began several months after the fire - and the resort celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.
The documentary also explored what made the resorts so popular with Brits, with their offer of woodland cycling, swimming and outdoor activities a huge draw for tourists.
