Did you see Channel 5 documentary on Suffolk holiday resort?

Suffolk's Center Parcs resort featured in the Channel 5 documentary Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Archant

Center Parcs’ Suffolk holiday resort in Elveden Forest featured prominently in a Channel 5 documentary on Friday night - did you watch it?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cyclists are a common sight at Center Parcs' resorts Picture: CENTER PARCS Cyclists are a common sight at Center Parcs' resorts Picture: CENTER PARCS

Secrets of Center Parcs delved into the history of the woodland holiday parks, of which there are now five in the UK.

The second of Center Parcs’ resorts, which opened in Elveden Forest in 1989, was the focus of the much of the documentary.

You may also want to watch:

This included a look back at a devastating fire in April 2002, which saw more than 200 firefighters on the scene as they desperately tackled the blaze.

The 2002 fire in Elveden Forest threatened the future of the Suffolk holiday park Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The 2002 fire in Elveden Forest threatened the future of the Suffolk holiday park Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The documentary also explored the rebuilding process and how the resort managed to attract visitors back after the fire destroyed the central plaza.

Rebuilding work began several months after the fire - and the resort celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

The documentary also explored what made the resorts so popular with Brits, with their offer of woodland cycling, swimming and outdoor activities a huge draw for tourists.

MORE: Go behind the scenes at Center Parcs with new Channel 5 show