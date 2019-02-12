Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Cowboy’ workers who carry out cosmetic procedures need stopping, warns MP

PUBLISHED: 16:46 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:10 13 February 2019

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter has warned about 'cowboy' workers carrying out cosmetic procedures. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter has warned about 'cowboy' workers carrying out cosmetic procedures. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Unregulated workers carrying out cosmetic procedures often do not have the skills or knowledge to stop operations going wrong - with potentially dire consequences, a member of parliament has warned.

Dr Dan Poulter spoke out in the House of Commons. Picture: LIBRARYDr Dan Poulter spoke out in the House of Commons. Picture: LIBRARY

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter said there should be “proper regulation” of those performing cosmetic procedures to help safeguard patients.

In a parliamentary debate on non-surgical cosmetic procedures called by fellow Conservative MP Alberto Costa, Dr Poulter said: “Sir Bruce Keogh conducted a review of the cosmetics industry and its unregulated nature earlier this decade.

“Sir Bruce also made the point that if someone is going to perform operations on the human body, they should have the requisite knowledge and training to understand the anatomy involved and the consequences if something goes wrong.

“Far too often, unregulated practitioners do not have the skills or knowledge to understand what can go wrong, or indeed the skills or knowledge to advise people about the potentially adverse consequences of a procedure.

“I therefore agree with my honourable friend that it is time for proper regulation of what are sometimes cowboy practitioners in this sector.”

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen found guilty of involvement in ‘flour bombing’ attack

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Murder victim’s mum - ‘Knife crime can happen to anyone’

Tom Brittain, who was murdered in Colchester in March 2013 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Search for elderly woman called off after body found in sea

Diane Hatherly is missing from West Mersea Picture: ARCHANT

Councillor dropped from Tory candidates list after another clash with party

Christopher Hudson has not been selected to fight the district election. Picture: SIMON LEE

How to spot the signs that a “county line” drug supply is operating in your neighbourhood

Tonya Antonis from Suffolk police said bosses could not get complacent, but work to tackle county lines had proved effective to date. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists