‘Cowboy’ workers who carry out cosmetic procedures need stopping, warns MP

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter has warned about 'cowboy' workers carrying out cosmetic procedures. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Unregulated workers carrying out cosmetic procedures often do not have the skills or knowledge to stop operations going wrong - with potentially dire consequences, a member of parliament has warned.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter said there should be “proper regulation” of those performing cosmetic procedures to help safeguard patients.

In a parliamentary debate on non-surgical cosmetic procedures called by fellow Conservative MP Alberto Costa, Dr Poulter said: “Sir Bruce Keogh conducted a review of the cosmetics industry and its unregulated nature earlier this decade.

“Sir Bruce also made the point that if someone is going to perform operations on the human body, they should have the requisite knowledge and training to understand the anatomy involved and the consequences if something goes wrong.

“Far too often, unregulated practitioners do not have the skills or knowledge to understand what can go wrong, or indeed the skills or knowledge to advise people about the potentially adverse consequences of a procedure.

“I therefore agree with my honourable friend that it is time for proper regulation of what are sometimes cowboy practitioners in this sector.”