Milestone reached in construction of multi-million pound waste hub

12 March, 2019 - 10:05
A ceremony marked a key milestone in the construction of the West Suffolk Operational Hub (WSOH) Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

A ceremony marked a key milestone in the construction of the West Suffolk Operational Hub (WSOH) Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

Archant

A ceremony to mark a key milestone in the construction of a new £23million waste hub near Bury St Edmunds was held last week.

The WSOH is due to open in 2019 Picture: CARTER JONASThe WSOH is due to open in 2019 Picture: CARTER JONAS

The event, on Friday, March 8, marked the completion of the steel frame for the West Suffolk Operational Hub (WSOH) building at Hollow Road Farm in Fornham St Martin.

The new waste hub includes a waste transfer station, a split-level household waste recycling centre, a vehicle depot and a re-use shop facility.

Suffolk County Council, Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council are involved in the project to bring a number of operational services together on one site.

Council representatives joined members of the Morgan Sindall Construction project team to sign a special steel plaque which will be affixed to a beam and placed within the building for posterity.

The proposed layout of the new West Suffolk Operational Hub. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILSThe proposed layout of the new West Suffolk Operational Hub. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS

David Bowman and Peter Stevens, cabinet members for operations for Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury councils respectively, said: “Good progress is being made on site by a strong team whose commitment to making this a platinum standard project deserves to be marked.  “Everyone who signs the plaque will have the satisfaction of knowing this project bears their name.”

Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for waste, said: “It’s great to mark this stage in the construction of the West Suffolk Operational Hub.

“Seeing the steel frame in place gives a good sense of the sheer amount of work that has been happening to build this important facility. This state-of-the-art hub will bring together a number of operational services all in one place, which will help us manage our waste with increased efficiency in the future.”

Chris Travers, operations director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the east of England, said: “We’re very pleased to be celebrating the completion of the building’s steel super-structure with representatives from our clients, Suffolk County Council, Forest Heath District Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council, and our project team.

“Our team is making excellent progress in the delivery of this important facility and we’re pleased to have forged strong links with the surrounding communities in the process.

“We look forward to delivering an excellent facility that is sympathetic to the surrounding environment and will provide high-quality services to people living across the region.”

