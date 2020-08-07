Suffolk on track for hottest day of the year
PUBLISHED: 12:45 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 07 August 2020
Archant
Families have been making the most of the summer sunshine on what could become the hottest day of the year.
Temperatures are set to reach the mid 30s in some parts of the county today, as the region continues through the heatwave.
The mercury could rise to sweltering temperatures above 35C in the west, while the coast will be slightly cooler at around 30C.
So far, the highest temperature has been recorded at Wattisham, which has reached 31C.
Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said today could end up being the hottest day of the year for Suffolk.
He said: “Temperatures are getting close to 30C around the county and there is still plenty of the afternoon left.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see temperatures in the western parts of the county get as high as 35C or 36C.
“Most of the county however will see temperatures of around 32C, while coastal areas will be between 28C and 30C.”
Mr Best added although skies remain clear, there is a chance of isolated showers in some parts of the county with a possibility of thunder later in the evening.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.