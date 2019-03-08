Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Time running out to make bids in Ultimate Charity Auction

PUBLISHED: 14:36 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 09 April 2019

Great Britain's Anthony Joshua celebrates his win against Italy's Roberto Cammarelle in the 2012 Olympics. Picture: PA WIRE

Great Britain's Anthony Joshua celebrates his win against Italy's Roberto Cammarelle in the 2012 Olympics. Picture: PA WIRE

Time is running out to make bids in a huge online charity auction, with more than 100 prizes up for grabs – including a VIP trip to watch boxer Anthony Joshua in New York.

There is the chance to see Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars train and play Picture: PAThere is the chance to see Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars train and play Picture: PA

The Ultimate Charity Auction ends at midnight on Thursday, April 11 and other star prizes include a chance to enjoy breakfast on the Great Wall of China or to be guests at the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

The annual auction, founded by Suffolk fundraiser Gina Long MBE, has raised more than £1million for national and local charities since its inception.

This year, the beneficiaries will be the League Managers Association Charity – In The Game – and the GeeWizz charitable foundation, which was founded by Mrs Long in November 2015.

The charity provides specialist equipment to children and young adults up to the age of 21, living in Suffolk and Norfolk, with life-threatening conditions, disability or cancer.

Gee Wizz charity founder Gina Long MBE, who founded the auction Picture: LUCY TAYLORGee Wizz charity founder Gina Long MBE, who founded the auction Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Other star-studded prizes include the chane to watch FC Barcelona train before taking in a match at the Nou Camp.

There is also the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the new 62,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The auction is also offering a chance to be a part of the Alan Brazil sports breakfast show at TalkSport or to take your place in the studio for Gilette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports.

For Ipswich Town supporters, there is a chance for one young fan to be a mascot at Portman Road while 10 others will be able to enjoy an ultimate matchday experience.

Away from football, the auction also boasts a cricketing masterclass courtesy of Andrew Strauss, VIP experiences at either Royal Ascot and Henley Royal Regatta or a chance to star in the next instalment of Football Manager.

There is also a ticket bundle up for grabs, which includes two tickets to the AIG Women’s British Open, England’s rugby team taking on Wales at Twickenham in September, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and any PDC Premier League Darts Night of your choice during the 2020 season.

For Ed Sheeran fans, there is a chance to bid on a harmonica used by the Suffolk pop superstar.

For more information on the auction and to make a bid, click here.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘This hasn’t been a good week for the Army’ - Army chief criticises Colchester soldiers over Corbyn picture scandal

The Army is investigating a viral video which appears to show soldiers from Colchester Garrison shooting at an image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

A fire has taken place at the old Fisons factory in Bramford, Ipswich. Picture: NICOLA COOPER

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Time running out to make bids in Ultimate Charity Auction

Great Britain's Anthony Joshua celebrates his win against Italy's Roberto Cammarelle in the 2012 Olympics. Picture: PA WIRE

Have you seen this man, who is wanted on recall to prison?

Danny Scott Grey, 32, from Ipswich, is wanted on recall to prison and is believed to be in the Great Yarmouth area. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists