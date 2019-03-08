Time running out to make bids in Ultimate Charity Auction

Great Britain's Anthony Joshua celebrates his win against Italy's Roberto Cammarelle in the 2012 Olympics. Picture: PA WIRE

Time is running out to make bids in a huge online charity auction, with more than 100 prizes up for grabs – including a VIP trip to watch boxer Anthony Joshua in New York.

There is the chance to see Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars train and play Picture: PA There is the chance to see Lionel Messi and other Barcelona stars train and play Picture: PA

The Ultimate Charity Auction ends at midnight on Thursday, April 11 and other star prizes include a chance to enjoy breakfast on the Great Wall of China or to be guests at the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

The annual auction, founded by Suffolk fundraiser Gina Long MBE, has raised more than £1million for national and local charities since its inception.

This year, the beneficiaries will be the League Managers Association Charity – In The Game – and the GeeWizz charitable foundation, which was founded by Mrs Long in November 2015.

The charity provides specialist equipment to children and young adults up to the age of 21, living in Suffolk and Norfolk, with life-threatening conditions, disability or cancer.

Gee Wizz charity founder Gina Long MBE, who founded the auction Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Gee Wizz charity founder Gina Long MBE, who founded the auction Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Other star-studded prizes include the chane to watch FC Barcelona train before taking in a match at the Nou Camp.

There is also the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the new 62,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The auction is also offering a chance to be a part of the Alan Brazil sports breakfast show at TalkSport or to take your place in the studio for Gilette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports.

For Ipswich Town supporters, there is a chance for one young fan to be a mascot at Portman Road while 10 others will be able to enjoy an ultimate matchday experience.

Away from football, the auction also boasts a cricketing masterclass courtesy of Andrew Strauss, VIP experiences at either Royal Ascot and Henley Royal Regatta or a chance to star in the next instalment of Football Manager.

There is also a ticket bundle up for grabs, which includes two tickets to the AIG Women’s British Open, England’s rugby team taking on Wales at Twickenham in September, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and any PDC Premier League Darts Night of your choice during the 2020 season.

For Ed Sheeran fans, there is a chance to bid on a harmonica used by the Suffolk pop superstar.

For more information on the auction and to make a bid, click here.