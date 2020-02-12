Which bank could become a restaurant?

Lloyds Bank in Newmarket High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

The rise in internet banking could see a branch in Newmarket High Street become a restaurant should it ever close.

The building is currently occupied by Lloyds Bank and, while there are no plans for the branch to shut, building owners The Carolgate Society is seeking to have change of use permission in place should that ever happen.

In a report submitted to West Suffolk Council planners, the society's agents Le Sage said the Lloyds lease is set to expire in two years.

"The landlord's managing and letting agents are of the opinion that its use as a bank (or as premises used for financial services) would cease whenever Loyds decide to vacate, as banks and building societies currently require a reduced presence on the High Street due to the rise in internet banking," it said.

"The property's prominent position in the High Street would lend itself to restaurant use, where it would be particularly suited to serve visitors to Newmarket town centre.

"Lloyds Bank currently remains in occupation of the premises, but with their lease expiring in approximately two years time the landlord wishes to renew the current consent...to enable them to market the premises to potential restaurant operators in due course should the bank choose not to renew its lease."

The proposal will be considered by planning officers before being submitted to councillors.