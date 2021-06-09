Fire breaks out at garage in early hours
Published: 10:08 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 10:42 AM June 9, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A night-time fire broke out at a garage in Thornham Parva just before 1.45am - with firefighters spending two hours at the scene.
Four fire engines were called to the incident in Chapel Farm Lane at around 1.43am on Wednesday (June 9).
A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival, crews discovered a fire in a garage.
"Crews, including two firefighters in breathing apparatus, used to two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."
Crews stood down at around 3.45am and there were no casualties as a result of the fire.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus