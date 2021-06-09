News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire breaks out at garage in early hours

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:08 AM June 9, 2021    Updated: 10:42 AM June 9, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Fire crews were called to the blaze at 1.43am - Credit: Archant

A night-time fire broke out at a garage in Thornham Parva just before 1.45am - with firefighters spending two hours at the scene.

Four fire engines were called to the incident in Chapel Farm Lane at around 1.43am on Wednesday (June 9). 

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival, crews discovered a fire in a garage.

"Crews, including two firefighters in breathing apparatus, used to two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."

Crews stood down at around 3.45am and there were no casualties as a result of the fire.


