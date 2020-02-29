E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Quirky beer festival held at rail station - can you spot yourself in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:36 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 29 February 2020

Mark Fogg Elliot and Woof Dog Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is one of the more unusual but popular East Anglian beer festivals on the calendar, effectively coming with its own rail service.

Alan Cawkill and Dan Gaul enjoying the Chappel winter beer festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlan Cawkill and Dan Gaul enjoying the Chappel winter beer festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But can you see yourself enjoying a tipple in our gallery from this year's Chappel Winter Beer Festival?

Every year, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) organises summer and winter beer festivals at the East Anglian Railway Museum at Chappel and Wakes Colne station, near Colchester.

Over the years the two events have become among the most popular in the country, attracting ale lovers not only for the great range of drinks but also its more unusual location.

The venue certainly has its benefits - Greater Anglia services still stop at the station on their way through on the Marks Tey to Sudbury line, giving visitors to perfect way to get to and from the two-day event.

Stephen Letch and Ian Davey enjoying the Chappel winter beer festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStephen Letch and Ian Davey enjoying the Chappel winter beer festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year's winter festival, designed as a "cosy" alternative to the larger summertime event, began on Friday and continues until 11pm on Saturday.

Organiser Brendan Sothcott said of the event, which boasts 70 beers and ales: "The summertime one is quite big with a large crowd. The winter one is a bit more cosy.

"If you're a real beer enthusiast, the winter one is a bit more compact but you still get a good range of people there. It is quite friendly in that way.

Richard Davis enjoying the Chappel winter beer festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRichard Davis enjoying the Chappel winter beer festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We're trying to promote real ale in the area and promote the railway museum."

Entry to the festival is free to Camra members and £3 for non-members.

Those who miss it will have to wait for the summer event, which this year is due to take place between Tuesday, September 8 and Saturday, September 12, subject to final confirmation.

For more information, visit the Chappel Winter Beer Festival website.

