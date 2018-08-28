Sunshine and Showers

Christmas lights switch on event set to be a boost for charities

PUBLISHED: 11:32 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 06 November 2018

Mark Cordell, the CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds, with the Christmas tree on Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Archant

Charities are set to benefit from the special day dedicated to the Christmas lights being switched on in Bury St Edmunds, next week.

They are hoping for a big boost at the event on Thursday, November 15, with dozens of fundraising stalls and special events sharing the spotlight.

The town’s annual Christmas Charity Market will see good causes from around the town bring their festive fundraising activities onto Cornhill and the Buttermarket alongside the afternoon of attractions and free entertainment that make up the spectacular evening.

In addition, a number of other charity events will be taking place around the town centre too, as businesses get into the spirit of Christmas by participating in their own special fundraisers. There are fabulous prizes to be won at events in St Andrews Street South, Hatter Street and Abbeygate Street.

Mark Cordell, the chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds which is running the event, said: “It’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the town centre with the arrival of the trees for Angel Hill and The Traverse. We’re very grateful to the Rougham Estate, which has generously donated these and I know they will look stunning once decorated and lit up.

“I’m thrilled that so many town centre businesses have got involved with special events for Switch On Night too.

“Neptune, on St Andrews Street South, is hosting its own free Christmas Market and raising money for the MyWiSH Charity at the West Suffolk Hospital and independent businesses in Hatter Street and Abbeygate Street are joining together for a fabulous raffle supporting GeeWizz Charity Jasmine Appeal. There will be so much going on in the town that it promises to be a fantastic night, so I’d urge everyone to come into town as early as possible to be able to enjoy everything.”

Parking for the Our Bury St Edmunds Switch On Night will be free from 4pm and then every Thursday in the run up to Christmas.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm by Dr Liz O’Riordan.

Activities and entertainment will then continue throughout the town centre including in and around the charity market stalls and on Abbeygate Street, Hatter Street and at arc Shopping Centre.

