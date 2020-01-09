E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community groups set to get share of £350,000

PUBLISHED: 17:35 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 09 January 2020

The grants totalling £357,000 will come from the Community Chest fund run by West Suffolk Council. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

The grants totalling £357,000 will come from the Community Chest fund run by West Suffolk Council. Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Archant

Community groups in west Suffolk are waiting to hear whether they will receive a share of a £357,000 cash pot.

Citizens Advice will be the biggest beneficiary, being earmarked for £240,000 under the Community Chest initiative from West Suffolk Council.

Other schemes set to benefit include Home Start Mid & West Suffolk, which works with the autistic and which is in line for £14,000, and £14,750 for Haverhill Community Trust.

The pot helps support community groups and charities which work in a host of areas, including family support, counselling, arts, sports and advice.

The 17 groups were whittled down from 46 applicants by the council's grant working party and will be studied by the cabinet at its meeting on January 14.

They are:

- Citizens Advice West Suffolk - £240,000

- Befriending Scheme, Haverhill - £4,420

- Second Chance Support Group - £3,500

- Steel Bones, Mildenhall - £3,500

- Suffolk Mind, Haverhill - £4,500

- Sharing Parenting - £17,000

- Cruse Bereavement, West Suffolk - £8,000

You may also want to watch:

- Alumah CIO - £5,870

- REACH, Haverhill - £10,000

- Relate, Bury St Edmunds - £4,500

- Home-Start Mid and West Suffolk - £14,000

- Our Special Friends - £3,500

- Bury Theatre Workshop - £4,000

- Haverhill Community Trust - £14,750

- Newmarket Day Centre - £10,000

- The Erskine Centre, Chedburgh - £5,000

- The Turner Hall, Newmarket - £5,000

Robert Everitt, the council's portfolio holder for families and communities said: "All these organisations are doing vital work in their communities from improving mental health to supporting vulnerable people to keeping community facilities going.

"The council is not required by law to fund any of these, but we see it as a priority and think the work and support that is going on in our communities is not only important but has real tangible benefits.

"All the applications had merits and we looked at all of them very closely. Where we could not fund them, we do offer support particularly to identify other potential of other sources of funding."

Since 2015 West Suffolk Council and its former authorities have given nearly £2.1 million to community groups and other organisations as part of its families and communities work.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crash closes lane of A14 causing traffic chaos on Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the approach to the Orwell Bridge on the A14. Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK

Bus driver admits secretly filming woman having sex

David Burch appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Can vegan junk food ever be ethical?

Greggs' new vegan steak bake, filled with pieces of meat substitute Quorn, diced onions and gravy Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Jewellery, cash and alcohol stolen in late night burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Stowmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

BIG VASE PREVIEW: Who’s up for the the last 16? Woodbridge, Stow and Kirkley lead the Suffolk challenge

Woodbridge captain Sean Rae on the ball. His team face a big Vase test this weekend Photo: PAUL LEECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists