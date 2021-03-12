Published: 2:49 PM March 12, 2021

Surveys have been taking place off Heath Road, Thurston, but the landowner has confirmed it is not for speculative housing

A charity has confirmed land at Thurston will not be used for speculative development following concerns from residents.

People have been wondering what is in the pipeline for the field off Heath Road in Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, after spotting surveys taking place there.

Thurston has been subject to numerous major housing applications from developers, which will see the village grow exponentially.

The field off Heath Road is owned by the Thurston Relief in Need Charity, which helps those in hardship or distress in the parish.

Another view of the field off Heath Road

In a statement the charity said the activities currently being undertaken in the field alongside Heath Road are surveys and an assessment of the soil structure.

They said: "You may be aware that this area has been identified in the Mid Suffolk draft local plan as a potential site for development to provide further market housing.

"The charity has no intention of developing this site for speculative housing but as a charity it is under an obligation to utilise its assets in the best interests of the village of Thurston.

"The charity has been exploring various options and it is hoped to be able to provide improved facilities for the benefit of the local community. As soon as plans are further advanced they will be made available to the public."

A spokesperson for Thurston Parish Council said they had no comment to make at this stage on the Thurston Relief in Need Charity statement.

Concerns have been expressed about loss of trees and hedging along the field if development takes place

Wendy Turner, a district councillor for Thurston, said she had been contacted by residents about what was happening at the site, with concerns expressed over the trees and hedging.

"I'm looking into whether they will be protected if any development happens on there," she added.

"I definitely want to put things in place so we don't have the same scenario as we did with the oak trees on Ixworth Road."

Last year, campaigners tried to stop developer Persimmon from axing oak trees along Ixworth Road in Thurston.

While a couple of the oaks were saved, a number were felled on highways safety grounds.

Last year landowner Edward Myatt spoke about his plans for almshouses for the young in Thurston, at Apple Tree Cottage at The Drift.

The application was for up to 58 homes - including 12 almshouses for young people - but it has since been withdrawn.