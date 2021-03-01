News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Community rallies to support couple who lost house in fire

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:13 PM March 1, 2021   
Firefighters were still in attendance at a thatch fire in Bradfield near Colchester

Firefighters were still in attendance at a thatch fire in Bradfield near Colchester - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Residents of Bradfield in Essex have pulled together to raise nearly £4,000 to support a couple whose home was destroyed in a fire.  

The money has been raised after a GoFundMe page was set up by resident Kreon Wynn.  

Mrs Wynn believed it was the "best thing to do" for the couple who "lost everything in the fire". 

She said: “Because Bradfield is a small village and the fire occurred on Friday night, people just wanted to offer any kind of assistance they could.  

Firefighters were still in attendance at a thatch fire in Bradfield near Colchester

“My husband and I talked about it early on Saturday morning.

"Because insurance takes a long time to come through, we thought the best thing to do is to donate money so they can have access to that immediately - because they lost everything, absolutely everything. 

 “I went ahead and set up the GoFundMe page, which I thought was the best way to help and the community spirit has just been absolutely astonishing. 

“Just over the course of the weekend we have raised £3,835, which is amazing and I am just so chuffed with the whole village and their response to it.” 

The fire, which occurred just before 8.15pm on Friday, left the couple homeless.  

But they have since been offered accommodation within the village by a neighbour.

Mrs Wynn said: “Part of the brilliance of this village is that they have been offered alternative accommodation nearby already.  

“It has been amazing the response by everyone. 

Firefighters were still in attendance at a thatch fire in Bradfield near Colchester

"It is such a terrible, terrible tragedy and it is a continuing nightmare for them but just the fact that people have rallied around and have been thinking of them has meant an awful lot to them. 

“I am absolutely delighted and I know the couple are completely blown away by the spirit of everybody in the village and how they have rallied to support them.  

“I didn’t really know what to expect when I put the target as £500, I feel a bit silly now,” she said.  

Mrs Wynn has said she will leave the GoFundMe Page running another couple of weeks.

