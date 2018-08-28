Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 November 2018

Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

Archant

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

L-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

Headway Suffolk supports those who have acquired a brain injury with support, advice and rehabilitation.

They recently held an awards dinner to mark the progress of three of their service users at Shelley’s Restaurant in Suffolk New College.

One of those recognised was 47-year-old Mary Goodhand from Ipswich who had an aneurysm and a stroke six years ago. She started receiving support from the charity last year.

Ms Goodhand was recognised for her improvements in presentation, engagement and persona as well as being enthusiastic and hard working.

L-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R: Zellah Andrew, chairman Allistair Renton, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston, Trina Robus and chief executive Helen Fairweather Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

She said:“To be chosen was beautiful - I was crying happy tears the following morning. I had a wonderful time with people I know from Headway. They have brought me out of my mental state. It’s magical.”

Also recognised was Amy Cowley, 37, from Felsham near Bury St Edmunds. She was recognised for her work in building her self confidence as well as expanding her skill set in textiles, numeracy and literacy.

Ms Cowley sustained a brain injury at 18 months old after a road traffic accident.

On being recognised at the awards night she said: “I was shocked to be chosen. I’m proud of myself for what I have achieved. It was fantastic to receive the award. Headway has been a really good help to me.”

L-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The final winner on the night was 45-year-old Ruby Alston from Felixstowe who had made progression with the catering group and had worked towards a food and hygiene certificate. Her perseverance, and kind and caring nature was also recognised.

Ms Alston sustained a brain injury aged 19 in a road traffic accident.

She said: “I got the award for my hard work but I could not have done it without the support and help from Headway. I didn’t think I could achieve what I have, so I’m very proud of myself.”

David Crane, the charity’s Communications and Marketing Officer, said: “Every person’s journey and progress is different. Each positive step someone makes in their recovery helps them to progress and live a more fulfilling and independent life, as well as improving their confidence, everyday skills and social interaction.

L-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLKL-R:Zellah Andrew, Amy Cowley, Belinda Twinn-Lee, Mary Goodhand, Ruby Alston and Trina Robus Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

“It was a pleasure to formally recognise and celebrate the improvements Mary, Amy and Ruby have all made throughout the year in front of family, friends and supporters.”

Topic Tags:

Police appeal for witnesses after crash at North Station roundabout in Colchester

40 minutes ago Adam Howlett
The crash happened close to the North Station roundabout in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 50s was injured during a collision with a van in Colchester.

Breaking News Third arrest made following death and cocaine police warning

13:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

A 20-year-old man from north Essex has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after a man died.

Man arrested in connection with serious assault of elderly man

12:13 Katy Sandalls
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds which left a man in a critical state in hospital.

Missing 14-year-old returns home

11:34 Dominic Moffitt
Police have thanked the public for their help in finding Brook Lucas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.

Missing 44-year-old last seen on Wednesday

11:20 Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Victoria Stevens? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A middle-aged woman has gone missing from north Essex.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

35 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

35 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

Most read

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: I believe that we will win, I believe that we will win...

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the vocal support following Friday night's 2-1 home defeat to West Brom. Photo: Steve Waller

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Police in Essex have issued a warning over a dangerous batch of cocaine following the death of a Colchester man Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

A crowd of more than 22,000 was in attendance, despite the Friday night game being on television. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24