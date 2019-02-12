Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘His smile lit up every room’ - charity bike ride in memory of Joshua, 16

PUBLISHED: 12:15 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 01 March 2019

Alex Webb, Mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown, Sean Tarrant and Darren Anderson. They are gearing up for a bike ride from Ipswich to Haverhill for the Joshua Tarrant Trust Picture: JOHN BURNS

Alex Webb, Mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown, Sean Tarrant and Darren Anderson. They are gearing up for a bike ride from Ipswich to Haverhill for the Joshua Tarrant Trust Picture: JOHN BURNS

John Burns

Money raised from a charity bike ride from Ipswich to Haverhill in memory of a boy who died from a brain tumour will help other children diagnosed with the disease.

Joshua Tarrant passed away aged 16 from a brain tumour Picture: CONTRIBUTEDJoshua Tarrant passed away aged 16 from a brain tumour Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Joshua Tarrant from Haverhill was diagnosed with a rare tumour aged eight years old and battled for a further eight years before losing the fight in April 2012, aged 16.

The Joshua Tarrant Trust, set up after his death, is the beneficiary of a 46-mile bike ride on Friday, March 8, which is being undertaken by a team of four - Joshua’s dad Sean, the Mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown and Darren Anderson and Alex Webb, who are both trustees at the charity.

The trust, which has raised close to £100,000, provides rehabilitation for children with brain tumours and supports their families.

Mr Tarrant, 58, who co-founded the charity with Joshua’s mum Denise, said “it keeps Joshua with us really”.

The bike is taking place on Friday, March 8 Picture: JOHN BURNSThe bike is taking place on Friday, March 8 Picture: JOHN BURNS

He added: “We miss Joshua so badly every day. Eight years down the line it still feels like yesterday.

“He was just amazing. He was diagnosed when he was eight. He was very keen on sport. He was a keen golfer. One of his brothers is a professional golfer and he used to idolise him.

“Since he was diagnosed with the brain tumour he was never the same boy again.

“He was lovely and people would always remember his smile. He had an infectious smile.

Sean Tarrant, Joshua's dad, is a keen cyclist and a member of Haverhill Cycling Club Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSean Tarrant, Joshua's dad, is a keen cyclist and a member of Haverhill Cycling Club Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“What an amazing son. We were so privileged to have him for those short 16 years.”

Mr Brown, who has chosen the Joshua Tarrant Trust as his mayoral charity of the year, added: “His smile lit up every room and he touched the hearts of many people. Joshua is greatly missed by all.

“One of the brilliant things the Joshua Tarrant Trust help fund is a specialist teacher within the rehabilitation service at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

“This fantastic provision, that helps all children with brain tumours reach their full potential, unfortunately wasn’t available to Joshua when he needed it.”

Darren Anderson Picture: CONTRIBUTEDDarren Anderson Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Along the route of the ride they will be stopping in Hadleigh and Sudbury where they will be greeted by the mayor of each town.

Mr Tarrant, who is a member of Haverhill Cycling Club alongside his team-mates Mr Anderson and Mr Webb, said as a group they are hoping to raise at least £1,000.

To donate see here.

For more information about the Joshua Tarrant Trust see here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town’s first ‘drive-thru’ Starbucks welcomes its first customers

St Nicholas Hospice Care representative Rachel Card cuts the ribbon to officially open the new drive-thru Starbucks in Etna Road, Bury St Edmunds. She is pictured with the new staff team Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

£1.2m project to transform Victorian bridge into town’s gateway to The Broads

Investigations to improve the Normanston Railway Bridge in Lowestoft is under way. Pictured are Philip Broadbent-Yale and Michael Melnyczuk of Sustrans. Picture: Waveney District Council

University in show of solidarity against anti-semitism after row

Hundreds of people gathered to show solidarity at the University of Essex Picture: STEVE BRADING

Ipswich Town fan cleared of causing criminal damage to Norwich City stadium

Ipswich Town fan cleared of causing £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich Citys stadium Picture: Facebook

Recipe: Rhubarb and custard cake

Charlotte's rhubarb and custard cake Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists