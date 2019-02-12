‘His smile lit up every room’ - charity bike ride in memory of Joshua, 16

Alex Webb, Mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown, Sean Tarrant and Darren Anderson. They are gearing up for a bike ride from Ipswich to Haverhill for the Joshua Tarrant Trust Picture: JOHN BURNS John Burns

Money raised from a charity bike ride from Ipswich to Haverhill in memory of a boy who died from a brain tumour will help other children diagnosed with the disease.

Joshua Tarrant passed away aged 16 from a brain tumour Picture: CONTRIBUTED Joshua Tarrant passed away aged 16 from a brain tumour Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Joshua Tarrant from Haverhill was diagnosed with a rare tumour aged eight years old and battled for a further eight years before losing the fight in April 2012, aged 16.

The Joshua Tarrant Trust, set up after his death, is the beneficiary of a 46-mile bike ride on Friday, March 8, which is being undertaken by a team of four - Joshua’s dad Sean, the Mayor of Haverhill Tony Brown and Darren Anderson and Alex Webb, who are both trustees at the charity.

The trust, which has raised close to £100,000, provides rehabilitation for children with brain tumours and supports their families.

Mr Tarrant, 58, who co-founded the charity with Joshua’s mum Denise, said “it keeps Joshua with us really”.

The bike is taking place on Friday, March 8 Picture: JOHN BURNS The bike is taking place on Friday, March 8 Picture: JOHN BURNS

He added: “We miss Joshua so badly every day. Eight years down the line it still feels like yesterday.

“He was just amazing. He was diagnosed when he was eight. He was very keen on sport. He was a keen golfer. One of his brothers is a professional golfer and he used to idolise him.

“Since he was diagnosed with the brain tumour he was never the same boy again.

“He was lovely and people would always remember his smile. He had an infectious smile.

Sean Tarrant, Joshua's dad, is a keen cyclist and a member of Haverhill Cycling Club Picture: CONTRIBUTED Sean Tarrant, Joshua's dad, is a keen cyclist and a member of Haverhill Cycling Club Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“What an amazing son. We were so privileged to have him for those short 16 years.”

Mr Brown, who has chosen the Joshua Tarrant Trust as his mayoral charity of the year, added: “His smile lit up every room and he touched the hearts of many people. Joshua is greatly missed by all.

“One of the brilliant things the Joshua Tarrant Trust help fund is a specialist teacher within the rehabilitation service at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

“This fantastic provision, that helps all children with brain tumours reach their full potential, unfortunately wasn’t available to Joshua when he needed it.”

Darren Anderson Picture: CONTRIBUTED Darren Anderson Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Along the route of the ride they will be stopping in Hadleigh and Sudbury where they will be greeted by the mayor of each town.

Mr Tarrant, who is a member of Haverhill Cycling Club alongside his team-mates Mr Anderson and Mr Webb, said as a group they are hoping to raise at least £1,000.

