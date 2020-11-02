E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Charity box stolen from dog grooming business after window broken

PUBLISHED: 11:20 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 02 November 2020

A charity box was stolen from All Breeds Dog Grooming business on Melton Road, Acton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A charity box has been stolen from a dog grooming business after a window was broken by burglars.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at the All Breeds Dog Grooming business on Melton Road, Acton.

Officers believe the burglary took place at some point overnight Thursday, October 29 to Friday, October 30.

The victim arrived at the premises this morning at about 8.30am to find a broken window and an untidy search had taken place with a charity box stolen.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 37/63001/20 by calling 100 or visiting this website.

