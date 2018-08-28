Join In

Christmas jumpers at the ready! Wear yours, raise money and get festive

Buy a Christmas jumper from Primark and you will help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Christmas jumper season is almost upon us which means it’s nearly time to support those in need and look totally festive at the same time.

The White Stuff in Ipswich Buttermarket are supporting SARS this Christmas Picture: BEN HALL The White Stuff in Ipswich Buttermarket are supporting SARS this Christmas Picture: BEN HALL

Local and national charities and shops are encouraging everyone to get into the festive spirit by buying and wearing Christmas jumpers.

Here’s our guide to shops that are selling Christmas jumpers as well as the charity events that have been arranged for this December.

Primark

The launch of the Wooly Pully week Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE The launch of the Wooly Pully week Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Pop into Primark in Ipswich and you will find a funky range of Christmas jumpers for the whole family.

Primark will be donating £2 from the sale of each full-price Christmas jumper, between now and Saturday December 1, to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

White Stuff

White Stuff, situated in Ipswich Buttermarket, are also doing their bit for charity.

This year they have chosen to fundraise with the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

SARS tweeted: “Thinking about beginning your Christmas shopping and want to help support a local charity as well?

“As part of our new collaboration with the White Stuff we have two new Christmas jumpers in store with all the profit from sales of these styles supporting SARS.”

Wooly Pully Week - St Elizabeth Hospice

Wooly Pully Week is one event on the Christmas jumper calendar that you definitely don’t want to miss!

Arranged by St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich, this year Wooly Pully Week is running between Monday December 10 and Sunday December 16.

The hospice want schools, businesses and groups to take part by picking a day that week where they can wear their Christmas jumpers.

Read more about how you can get involved with Wooly Pully week right here.

Save the Children - Christmas Jumper Day

Nationally the Save the Children, Christmas Jumper Day is a massive deal and is one of the main reasons why Christmas Jumpers are so popular.

This year Christmas Jumper Day is on Friday December 14, which is perfect if you have a work Christmas party planned for that day.

More information can be found here.

