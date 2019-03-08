'We are fighting with him' - support for friend with cancer and cystic fibrosis

Craig Sawyer (front) pictured on his wedding day in 2016 with four of the Tour de Trigger cyclists to his right: (from left) Russell Claydon, Ollie Brown and Philip Mole. Also pictured is the ride's support team of Andy Tucker (far left) and his father Gary Picture: NICKS PICS PHOTOGRAPHY Nicks Pics Photography

Six friends and the brother of a 34-year-old Elmswell man fighting pancreatic cancer and cystic fibrosis (CF) are gearing up for a 150-mile cycle ride to his beloved Tottenham Hotspur.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'Tour de Trigger' will take place from the The White Horse public house in Beyton and wind its way to the newly-opened stadium in north London and back in honour of Craig Sawyer, affectionately known as 'Trigger'.

Sports editor Russell Claydon, former Thurston Community College teacher William Bauly, Ollie Brown, George Martin, Philip Mole, James Mould and brother Mitchell Sawyer will all be donning the lycra. The ride will take place over two days, from Saturday, September 21, and also involve a support vehicle driven by father Gary.

Mr Sawyer, a former Thurston Community College pupil who is a partner in the Stanton-based family business Anglia Stainless, has lived with CF since birth but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October, 2018.

In just the first week generous donations from family and friends on the ride's Virgin Money Giving page saw the £2,000 target, to be split equally between Pancreatic Cancer UK and The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, smashed. A week later and the doubled target of £4,000 has also been surpassed.

Mr Claydon, who was Mr Sawyer's best man at his wedding to Bury St Edmunds school teacher Alison (nee Smart) in 2016, said: "Two things Trigger has always been is fun-loving and kind hearted. For this to happen to him, after all he has had to contend with in his life with his CF and diabetes, is simply devastating for all of us who are close to him.

You may also want to watch:

"It broke our hearts when he was too ill to travel to Madrid to take up his seat to watch Tottenham in the Champions League final with his brother.

"You feel so helpless in these situations. But we wanted to do something positive to show how much in his corner we are, fighting with him against this."

He added they had been "simply overwhelmed" with the response to the launch of the ride and hope to continue to raise as much money as possible for research and support into both terrible conditions.

The group are planning to hold a collection at Bury Town's home game with AFC Sudbury tomorrow, September 17, with Anglia Stainless having previously been a sponsor of the Blues.

Mr Claydon said they are also very grateful to Jane and Barry Waterman at the Greene King White Horse pub in Beyton who are due to hold a gin night and BBQ on Saturday, September 28, to contribute towards the ride's fund-raising.

Mr Claydon said training for the ride is now building up with some members of the team novices to lycra and long distances.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the causes can do so by visiting the fundraising page here.