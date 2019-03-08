E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'We are fighting with him' - support for friend with cancer and cystic fibrosis

PUBLISHED: 18:30 16 August 2019

Craig Sawyer (front) pictured on his wedding day in 2016 with four of the Tour de Trigger cyclists to his right: (from left) Russell Claydon, Ollie Brown and Philip Mole. Also pictured is the ride’s support team of Andy Tucker (far left) and his father Gary Picture: NICKS PICS PHOTOGRAPHY

Craig Sawyer (front) pictured on his wedding day in 2016 with four of the Tour de Trigger cyclists to his right: (from left) Russell Claydon, Ollie Brown and Philip Mole. Also pictured is the ride's support team of Andy Tucker (far left) and his father Gary Picture: NICKS PICS PHOTOGRAPHY

Nicks Pics Photography

Six friends and the brother of a 34-year-old Elmswell man fighting pancreatic cancer and cystic fibrosis (CF) are gearing up for a 150-mile cycle ride to his beloved Tottenham Hotspur.

The 'Tour de Trigger' will take place from the The White Horse public house in Beyton and wind its way to the newly-opened stadium in north London and back in honour of Craig Sawyer, affectionately known as 'Trigger'.

Sports editor Russell Claydon, former Thurston Community College teacher William Bauly, Ollie Brown, George Martin, Philip Mole, James Mould and brother Mitchell Sawyer will all be donning the lycra. The ride will take place over two days, from Saturday, September 21, and also involve a support vehicle driven by father Gary.

Mr Sawyer, a former Thurston Community College pupil who is a partner in the Stanton-based family business Anglia Stainless, has lived with CF since birth but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October, 2018.

In just the first week generous donations from family and friends on the ride's Virgin Money Giving page saw the £2,000 target, to be split equally between Pancreatic Cancer UK and The Cystic Fibrosis Trust, smashed. A week later and the doubled target of £4,000 has also been surpassed.

Mr Claydon, who was Mr Sawyer's best man at his wedding to Bury St Edmunds school teacher Alison (nee Smart) in 2016, said: "Two things Trigger has always been is fun-loving and kind hearted. For this to happen to him, after all he has had to contend with in his life with his CF and diabetes, is simply devastating for all of us who are close to him.

You may also want to watch:

"It broke our hearts when he was too ill to travel to Madrid to take up his seat to watch Tottenham in the Champions League final with his brother.

"You feel so helpless in these situations. But we wanted to do something positive to show how much in his corner we are, fighting with him against this."

He added they had been "simply overwhelmed" with the response to the launch of the ride and hope to continue to raise as much money as possible for research and support into both terrible conditions.

The group are planning to hold a collection at Bury Town's home game with AFC Sudbury tomorrow, September 17, with Anglia Stainless having previously been a sponsor of the Blues.

Mr Claydon said they are also very grateful to Jane and Barry Waterman at the Greene King White Horse pub in Beyton who are due to hold a gin night and BBQ on Saturday, September 28, to contribute towards the ride's fund-raising.

Mr Claydon said training for the ride is now building up with some members of the team novices to lycra and long distances.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the causes can do so by visiting the fundraising page here.

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brexit Party announces candidates for Suffolk seats in next election

Dr David Bull is standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: BREXIT PARTY

‘Faulty battery’ blamed for Ipswich Hospital blackout

The power cut at Ipswich Hospital affected the outpatients department, X-Ray and pathology areas Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are fighting with him’ - support for friend with cancer and cystic fibrosis

Craig Sawyer (front) pictured on his wedding day in 2016 with four of the Tour de Trigger cyclists to his right: (from left) Russell Claydon, Ollie Brown and Philip Mole. Also pictured is the ride’s support team of Andy Tucker (far left) and his father Gary Picture: NICKS PICS PHOTOGRAPHY

One man has a plan to bring back Bury St Edmunds Carnival after 13-year break

This was taken at the last carnival in 2006 and shows the parade from the West Suffolk College car park through the town centre to Angel Hill and Abbey gardens. The winning float from the 6th Bury Beaver scouts Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Teenager released under investigation after Ipswich rape arrest

Police cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich, following a serious sexual assault Picture: WILL JEFFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists