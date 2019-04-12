Popular charity dog walk returns to Ickworth Park

The Great British Dog Walk in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is returning to Ickworth Park Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

Hundreds of dog lovers will descend on Ickworth Park near Bury St Edmunds to take part in a popular charity dog walk – which this year is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 12 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT The event will take place on Sunday, May 12 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Great British Dog Walk, which is organised by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People will take place at the Suffolk National Trust property on Sunday, May 12 at 11am.

The walk, which is supported by Specsavers, will raise valuable funds and awareness for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which trains pets to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.

Walkers can opt for a 8km or 3km route and new for this year, participants can get themselves or their dogs sponsored by friends, family and colleagues to fund a puppy in training.

Troy is a cocker spaniel who has just started his journey to becoming a hearing dog and it will cost £40,000 to fully train and support him for the duration of his life.

For more information, visit Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s website here.