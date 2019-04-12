Sunshine and Showers

12 April, 2019 - 14:49
The Great British Dog Walk in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is returning to Ickworth Park Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Great British Dog Walk in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is returning to Ickworth Park Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Hundreds of dog lovers will descend on Ickworth Park near Bury St Edmunds to take part in a popular charity dog walk – which this year is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 12 Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThe event will take place on Sunday, May 12 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Great British Dog Walk, which is organised by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People will take place at the Suffolk National Trust property on Sunday, May 12 at 11am.

The walk, which is supported by Specsavers, will raise valuable funds and awareness for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which trains pets to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds.

Walkers can opt for a 8km or 3km route and new for this year, participants can get themselves or their dogs sponsored by friends, family and colleagues to fund a puppy in training.

Troy is a cocker spaniel who has just started his journey to becoming a hearing dog and it will cost £40,000 to fully train and support him for the duration of his life.

For more information, visit Hearing Dogs for Deaf People’s website here.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

