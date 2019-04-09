Partly Cloudy

Charity golf day raises thousands for historic theatre

09 April, 2019 - 08:44
The Theatre Royal Golf Day winners Alan Middle (Rushmere GC), Robbie Brame (Rushmere GC), Simon Lummis (Seckford GC) and Adam Nuttall (Seckford GC) Picture: RUSSELL COOK

The Theatre Royal Golf Day winners Alan Middle (Rushmere GC), Robbie Brame (Rushmere GC), Simon Lummis (Seckford GC) and Adam Nuttall (Seckford GC) Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Archant

A panto dame and an Ipswich Town FA Cup winner were among 160 players to take part in an annual charity golf tournament.

The runners-up at the golf day Bill Darling, Tom Darling, Dale Watlin (Stowmarket) and Charlie Wilderspin (Rookery Park) Picture: RUSSELL COOKThe runners-up at the golf day Bill Darling, Tom Darling, Dale Watlin (Stowmarket) and Charlie Wilderspin (Rookery Park) Picture: RUSSELL COOK

The Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Charity Golf Day was held at Stowmarket Golf Club and more than £3,000 was raised for the historic theatre, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

Chris Clarkson, who played Nanny Fanny in the theatre’s Sleeping Beauty production over Christmas, and Ipswich Town legend Mick Lambert took to the fairways and their team finished fourth out of 40 which took part.

Ian Duncan, organiser, said: “It’s been another brilliant charity golf day aimed at raising money for the Theatre Royal and great fun for those who took part.

“The event is a regular calendar date for many of the players most who come back year after year.

The third place team at the event Matt Wyatt, Tony Emms, Dick Lumsden and Adrian Cherry Picture: RUSSELL COOKThe third place team at the event Matt Wyatt, Tony Emms, Dick Lumsden and Adrian Cherry Picture: RUSSELL COOK

“I cannot thank them enough for coming along for the day and to all those who helped me organise the event.”

Results for the event were as follows:

Team Event - Best 3 stableford scores from team of four

Winning Team: Alan Middle (Rushmere GC), Robbie Brame (Rushmere GC), Simon Lummis (Seckford GC) and Adam Nuttall (Seckford GC), 113 points.

Runners up: Bill Darling, Tom Darling, Dale Watlin (Stowmarket) and Charlie Wilderspin (Rookery Park), 112 points.

Third Place: D Lumsden, M Wyatt, T Emms, A Cherry (Stoke by Nayland), 110 points.

Best front 9: Steve Jewhurst, M Leach, P Ross, R Pilgrim, 57 points.

Best back 9: B Renville, N Demery, S Renville, K Tabley, 59 points.

Nearest the pin on the second hole: Nigel Robinson.

Nearest the pin on the eleventh hole: Richard Parker.

Longest drive ladies: Mandy Byham.

Longest drive men: Paul Ives.

Champion putter: Steve Hall 15.

Beat the Pro: Club pro Jon Markham hit the green within 10ft on the 18th. There was no one this year who could ‘Beat the Pro’.

