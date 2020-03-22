E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Who were the winners at the annual Inspire Suffolk awards, celebrating young people?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 March 2020

The achievements of students were celebrated at the Inspire Suffolk awards. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

The achievements of students were celebrated at the Inspire Suffolk awards. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Inspire Suffolk has held its third annual award ceremony to celebrate young people who have overcome challenges from around the county.

Cole Guy, winner of the young person of the year award at the Inspire Suffolk awards. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKCole Guy, winner of the young person of the year award at the Inspire Suffolk awards. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

The charity, which works with young people experiencing disadvantage and social instability, held its awards night in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich, two weeks ago.

Terry Baxter, chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, said: “The event is unashamedly about celebrating success. The nominations highlight the ambitious team we have, as well as the outstanding progression of the young people on our programmes.

“We received an unprecedented number of nominations this year from our staff.

“The progress made by the young people we work with is testament to the importance of our work throughout the county.”

The third annual Inspire Suffolk awards. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKThe third annual Inspire Suffolk awards. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Among the winners were Callum Haggart who won the outstanding achievement award, George Hammond who won apprentice of the year, and the members of Thetford Team 2 who won the community engagement award for their work creating a nature walk.

Cole Guy won the young person of the year award. Before joining Inspire Suffolk’s Team programme, his anxiety and depression were holding him back from everyday things. Now he is working as an apprentice at Suffolk County Council.

He said: “The most helpful part of the programme for me was the routine. After the residential something clicked. I was motivated to do better.”

The Inspire Suffolk awards were held in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKThe Inspire Suffolk awards were held in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Luke Chambers was the winner of the inspirational young person of the year award.

He was born with a 5% chance of living due to a heart condition. He also has cerebral palsy and dyslexia.

He joined the Inspire Suffolk Team programme to make friends and has gone on to gain confidence and get a job at Tesco.

Members of staff also received recognition for the work they do for the charity.

Inspirational young person of the year Luke Chambers with Terry Hunt, chair of trustees at Inspire Suffolk and ex-editor of the East Anglian Daily Times. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLKInspirational young person of the year Luke Chambers with Terry Hunt, chair of trustees at Inspire Suffolk and ex-editor of the East Anglian Daily Times. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Among the staff who won awards were Neil Fox who won employee of the year, Chloe Foster who was named the charity’s rising star, Ashleigh Hurrell for her excellence in teaching or coaching, Sara Warburton for going the extra mile and the team responsible for refurbishing Colville House in Loweestoft were named team of the year.

