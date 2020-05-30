E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could Barry’s blue Irises from Suffolk prove to be a goldmine for health charities?

PUBLISHED: 15:59 30 May 2020

Barry Emerson's irises, which he will be selling to raise funds for NHS charities. Picture: BARRY EMERSON

Barry Emerson's irises, which he will be selling to raise funds for NHS charities. Picture: BARRY EMERSON

Archant

He might not be about to rival Capt Sir Tom Moore’s fundraising efforts – but Leiston grower Barry Emerson is hoping that a new flower he has created will help boost NHS charities.

Iris grower Barry Emerson from Leiston. Picture: BARRY EMERSONIris grower Barry Emerson from Leiston. Picture: BARRY EMERSON

Mr Emerson is a specialist in growing Irises – and has developed several new colours and strains over the years.

His latest is a vivid blue which he aims to name in honour of NHS, care and other key workers who have kept the country going during the coronavirus pandemic.

And he aims to sell rhizomes of the plants to gardeners from July to give them the chance to have this vivid blue on their borders in future years – with the proceeds going to NHS charities.

Mr Emerson has been growing and breeding irises for 30 years, is a former president of The British Iris Society, and was a member of The RHS Iris Advisory Group until it was disbanded.

One of Barry Emerson's irises, which will be sold to raise money for NHS charities. Picture: BARRY EMERSONOne of Barry Emerson's irises, which will be sold to raise money for NHS charities. Picture: BARRY EMERSON

You may also want to watch:

He is also a BIS and RHS iris judge and was awarded the prestigious Dykes Medal in 2014 for Iceni Sunset that he bred.

Mr Emerson said: “In 2018, amongst my crop of first bloom seedlings, was a beautiful blue seedling that I decided was worthy of registration. I sent it for micro propagation with the view to launching it at the Suffolk Show in 2019.

“Unfortunately the company that was planning to launch the iris had to withdraw from the show. Plans to exhibit in 2020 therefore had to be shelved, resulting in there being more than 300 plants of this blue seedling to be named and introduced.

“During the course of the lockdown, I have decided that I should name and dedicate this iris to all the frontline workers in this pandemic and sell the plants for National Health Charities.”

The plants will be available for sale in mid July and will be posted out bare rooted. Mr Emerson is still setting up a way of distributing the rhizomes, which are likely to cost about £10 - with the vast majority of that going to the charities. Details of how to order the rhizomes will be published later.

People have been spending much more time in their gardens during the lockdown – and the fine weather has encouraged more of us to work on trying to make them look as good as possible, so Mr Emerson’s charity irises could prove to be a big hit with amateur gardeners across the country over the next few months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Removal of whale washed up on Clacton beach begins

The 40ft whale washed up on Clacton beach on Friday and is being removed. Picture: BIG BLUE OCEAN CLEANUP

Police to help continue mammoth task of moving washed up whale on Clacton beach

The operation to move the carcass of a 40ft whale in Clacton is set to continue today Picture: KEVIN JAY

Extinction Rebellion holds socially distanced protest in Ipswich

Members of Extinction Rebellion protested outside Ipswich council's offices. Picture: XR IPSWICH

Where you can be tested for coronavirus this week

A permanent coronavirus drive through testing facility is open at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where can I shop? A handy guide to Suffolk stores which are now open – or set to reopen

John Lewis in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24