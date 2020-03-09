E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Charity match will raise money for brain-damaged football fan

PUBLISHED: 16:41 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 09 March 2020

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

A charity football match to raise funds for a fan who was left brain-damaged following a brutal attack five years ago will take place next month.

Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYSimon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall, was left fighting for his life following a savage 90-second attack after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend United in March 2015.

He now cannot walk or talk, is fed via a tube, and requires round-the-clock care.

The 12 men jailed for the attack in July 2017 have all now been released from prison.

Profits from the #United4Dobbo charity match, which is taking place at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium on Sunday, April 26, will support Mr Dobbin's ongoing care needs.

A statement on the club's website said: 'The #United4Dobbo legends match is a chance for supporters, former players and the wider football family to once again come together in support of Simon, his wife Nicole and his family.'

Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole recently met justice secretary Robert Buckland to discuss the introduction of 'Simon's Law' - where violent offenders would be forced to make payments to the NHS for the rest of their lives.

A petition, launched by Mrs Dobbin last year, calling for the law change has received more than 48,000 signatures to date.

Mrs Dobbin was told the law would be very difficult to implement but she also discussed charging prisoners for their stay in jail.

Tickets for the match cost £10 and will be on sale online from Thursday, March 12, via Cambridge United's website here.

