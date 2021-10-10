Chance for Ipswich Town fans to pay tribute to Paul Mariner

Published: 7:02 PM October 10, 2021

A special event is being organised in memory of Paul Mariner when Ipswich Town visits Plymouth Argyle - Credit: Archant

Travelling Ipswich Town supporters can pay tribute to Blues great Paul Mariner when the team plays Plymouth Argyle later this month.

The Kevin Beattie Foundation (KBF), a charity set up in memory of Ipswich Town legend Beattie, is joining forces with Argyle Legends to stage a Night to Remember Paul Mariner.

The event will be held at Home Park on Sunday, October 31, the day after the two clubs meet.

Malcolm Thompson, one of the founders of the KBF, said: "This could be a great weekend for Town fans to arrange, as the Ipswich Town Women also play Plymouth on the Sunday morning."

Mariner, who played for Plymouth Argyle before signing for Ipswich, died aged 68 in July, following a short battle against brain cancer.

The event will raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity and will feature a buffet, raffle and auction, with tickets priced at £20.

Malcolm said: "We have some big name signed items from Ed Sheeran, snooker legend Steve Davis, Liverpool FC and astronaut Chris Hadfield with more being promised.

"There will be former players from Ipswich, Plymouth Argyle, Arsenal and others all sharing their memories of Paul so it’s sure to be a fun and emotional evening, and one no Town fan should miss, as they have a chance to say thank you and goodbye to one of their legends."

The KBF has raised thousands for good causes since it was founded in honour of the defender, who died in 2018.

Kevin Beattie with good friend Malcolm Thompson, founder of the charity - Credit: Archant

It was set up by Malcolm, who was a close friend of Beattie, Kevin's daughter Emma, former player Tommy Miller, Town fan Ray Slegg and Source One chairman Patrick Lewis.

October 10, 2021, marks the first anniversary of a special day, when Malcolm and a friend completed a mammoth "Sore Feet for the Beat" 311-mile walk to help set up the foundation.

At the Bobby Robson statue having completed the gruelling walk Picture: MALCOLM THOMPSON - Credit: Archant

The pair set off from Brunton Park, Carlisle, Beattie’s hometown, on September 27 before travelling the hundreds of miles back to Ipswich.

In December 2020 the foundation became a registered charity, and it has already grown both in the UK and worldwide, raising funds for many good causes with online raffles.

