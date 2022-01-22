Charity to visit Orwell Bridge to look at safety preventative measures

MP Dan Poulter would like to stop pedestrian access to the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Volunteers from a mental health charity will be visiting the Orwell Bridge within the next month to look at ways of reducing the number of deaths.

The team from the Bearded Fishermen charity, based in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, will be using their experience of tackling problems at similar bridges around the country to devise a strategy for the bridge on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The charity’s vice-chair, Michael Leyland, suggested a combination of CCTV cameras, daily volunteer patrols and the installation of safety barriers could help reduce fatalities.

He said since starting patrols on Humber Bridge a year ago, volunteers had intervened with 70 people in distress.

Talking to another human can make a big difference, he added, as the volunteers can invite people for a ‘brew and a chat’ at their hub.

If necessary, they can also arrange for them to meet with other support services, such as ambulance services and the police.

Mr Leyland said even with these extra measures in place, it was not always possible to stop everyone. The installation of safety barriers could also be expensive.

The charity could recruit volunteers locally to conduct patrols on the bridge.

My Leyland added: “It is something that we would advise if you have got the money to put that in place as it would save lives. They are not going to be able to physically get over the barrier, unless they are particularly athletic and determined. It is going to reduce the number of deaths there.”

Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said his thoughts were with the families and friends of those who had died at the bridge.

“The key issue to address is that we need to stop routine pedestrian access to the bridge. This is the best chance we have to make these tragedies much less likely to happen.

“We should also be looking at all safety measures which have worked elsewhere in the country such as those used on the Bristol suspension bridge in order to put barriers in the way to stop people being able to end their lives.”

Simon Amor, National Highways head of planning, said: “Safety is our top priority and our thoughts and sympathies are with those struggling at the moment. Last year we took steps to help save lives at the Orwell Bridge and we will continue to work closely with Suffolk Police, Suffolk public health groups, the Samaritans, and other local organisations in considering this difficult and sensitive issue.”

The Grafton Bridge in Auckland, New Zealand is considered an example of best practice for prevention measures.

Curved, transparent screens were installed in 2002, with the result that there were no further deaths until 2015.

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch https://www.samaritans.org.