Nostalgia: Royal visitors bring out the crowds on visits to county events

PUBLISHED: 14:42 20 June 2020

Princess Diana greeting crowds in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Royal visitors always bring great excitement – and huge crowds to see them.

Students at Felixstowe College meeting Princess Anne in 1980 Picture: JOHN KERRStudents at Felixstowe College meeting Princess Anne in 1980 Picture: JOHN KERR

Over the decades, Suffolk has hosted most members of the royal family, attending events and functions – from major public occasions to visits to schools and various organisations.

Our gallery here includes the Princess Royal, Princess Anne visiting Felixstowe College. The princess was the exclusive girls’ school’s official visitor and she attended many times over the years to watch performances, present prizes and cut the ribbon to open new facilities.

The Queen is pictured at what is now the BT research laboratories at Martlesham Heath, opening the centre in 1975 when communications were still run by the Post Office.

Prince Charles at Helmingham Hall in 1977 Picture: ARCHANTPrince Charles at Helmingham Hall in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is at Helmingham Hall and the Queen Mother at Snape Maltings.

What are your memories of royal visits in Suffolk? Have you met the royal family on these occasions? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

