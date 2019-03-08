Window cleaner denounced as 'sexual predator' after assaulting three women over 70

On June 28, a jury found Charles Catchpole guilty of three offences at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A window cleaner has been convicted of sexually assaulting three women.

Charles Catchpole, 45, was caught by a carer attempting to force a vulnerable woman aged in her 80s to perform a sexual act on him at an address off Spital Road, Maldon on October 8, 2018.

The carer reported the incident and Catchpole, of West Avenue, Mayland, was arrested two days later.

Catchpole was charged with attempt sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

Going house-to-house and speaking to Catchpole's customers in the Maldon area, Essex Police discovered another two women in their 70s reported he had sexually assaulted them, in May and August 2018.

On both occasions he had touched them over their clothes at their homes off Park Drive and Essex Avenue in Maldon.

Catchpole was arrested again and charged with two more counts of sexual assault.

He denied the charges and stood trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, June 24.

However a jury found him guilty of all three offences on June 28, 2019.

Sentencing was adjourned until August 2.

Detective Inspector Lisa Norcott said: "Catchpole is a sexual predator who committed these sickening offences against three women who had employed him as a window cleaner.

"He put them through the further harrowing ordeal of having to give evidence in court after denying he had done anything wrong.

"I hope these brave women now feel a sense of justice that he has been brought to account for his repulsive behaviour and I want to thank them for their support throughout our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to please tell us so that we can investigate and make sure you receive support.

"I know some may not feel ready to call the police, so I encourage them to tell someone, whether that's a close friend or relative, or one of a number of organisations who can provide support and advice."