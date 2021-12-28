News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police appeal to trace 32-year-old man last seen outside hospital

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:17 PM December 28, 2021
Charles Hector Preston was last seen outside Colchester Hospital 

Charles Hector Preston was last seen outside Colchester Hospital - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to find a 32-year-old man who was last seen outside Colchester Hospital this morning.

Charles Hector Preston was last seen in Turner Road at about 10.45am, Essex Police said.

He is about 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build and has dark brown hair.

Charles was last known to be wearing a blue jumper and green shorts.

Anyone with information on Charles' whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Colchester General Hospital
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hadleigh, Suffolk. Members of the Essex and Suffolk hunt gather in Hadleigh on Boxing Day. Pictu

Christmas

Traditional Boxing Day hunt postponed - here's why

Toby Lown

person
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Christmas Day fire at family's converted barn

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. Pictured (left to right): Chris...

Planning and Development

Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas

Four attack police officers early on Christmas morning

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon