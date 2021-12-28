Police appeal to trace 32-year-old man last seen outside hospital
Published: 1:17 PM December 28, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are looking to find a 32-year-old man who was last seen outside Colchester Hospital this morning.
Charles Hector Preston was last seen in Turner Road at about 10.45am, Essex Police said.
He is about 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build and has dark brown hair.
Charles was last known to be wearing a blue jumper and green shorts.
Anyone with information on Charles' whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.