Missing Suffolk man found in London

Charles Hines, from Beck Row

A Suffolk man who had been missing from his home for more than a week has been located by police.

Charles Hines, 39, was last seen at his home in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, on Tuesday, April 9.

He was believed to have been travelling between Suffolk and London, and was located in the King’s Cross area of the capital on Friday morning.

Suffolk police would like to thank the public for their help locating Mr Hines.