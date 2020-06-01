Provisional trial date for murder accused still set for next month
PUBLISHED: 16:16 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 01 June 2020
A provisional trial date remains set for next month for a man accused of murdering a Suffolk mother.
Charles Jessop appeared for a preliminary hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.
The 28-year-old is accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a Newmarket flat in January.
Jessop appeared by video-link from Norwich prison for a hearing held over Skype.
Police were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16, to reports a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue.
Emergency services were in attendance but the woman, Ms Nash, died at the scene.
An earlier hearing was told the cause of death was “compression of the neck and stab wounds”.
Jessop, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded in custody until a further case management hearing on June 22.
Judge Martyn Levett said a provisional trial date remains set for July 13.
