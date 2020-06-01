E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Provisional trial date for murder accused still set for next month

PUBLISHED: 16:16 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 01 June 2020

The scene in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

The scene in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Archant

A provisional trial date remains set for next month for a man accused of murdering a Suffolk mother.

Charles Jessop appeared for a preliminary hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

The 28-year-old is accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a Newmarket flat in January.

Jessop appeared by video-link from Norwich prison for a hearing held over Skype.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday, January 16, to reports a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue.

Emergency services were in attendance but the woman, Ms Nash, died at the scene.

An earlier hearing was told the cause of death was “compression of the neck and stab wounds”.

Jessop, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded in custody until a further case management hearing on June 22.

Judge Martyn Levett said a provisional trial date remains set for July 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

East Anglia Children’s Hospice launches seven day race with huge cash prize

East Anglia’'s Children’s Hospices (EACH) fundraiser Jim Jenkins. EACH is holding a virtual baloon race on Coronation Day to raise vital funds for the charity. Picture: TIM JENKINS

‘Would certainly put him in over Wilson or Chambers’ - Town fans want Smith back

Ipswich Town fans appear to want Tommy Smith back at Portman Road

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire
Drive 24