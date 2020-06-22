Man charged with murder of Newmarket mum due in court
PUBLISHED: 07:14 22 June 2020
A 28-year-old man is due in court charged with the murder of a young Suffolk mother.
Charles Jessop is accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket on January 16.
Previously a court heard how police officers were called to a property in the Suffolk town shortly after 9.35pm by Miss Nash’s roommate, who said a man had threatened her with a knife.
Miss Nash was found with severe injuries and was treated by officers alongside paramedics but nothing could be done to save her.
The mother-of-two was later pronounced dead by Air Ambulance medics.
Jessop of Bakers Row, Newmarket, was later arrested.
He was charged with murder and appeared at court where he was remanded in custody.
He will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court today, June 22 for a case management hearing.
