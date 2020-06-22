Man charged with murder of Newmarket mum due in court

Charles Jessop, 28, is set to appear in court accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 28-year-old man is due in court charged with the murder of a young Suffolk mother.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk launched a murder enquiry in January after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket. Picture: Lauren De Boise Suffolk launched a murder enquiry in January after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Charles Jessop is accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket on January 16.

Previously a court heard how police officers were called to a property in the Suffolk town shortly after 9.35pm by Miss Nash’s roommate, who said a man had threatened her with a knife.

Miss Nash was found with severe injuries and was treated by officers alongside paramedics but nothing could be done to save her.

You may also want to watch:

The mother-of-two was later pronounced dead by Air Ambulance medics.

Jessop of Bakers Row, Newmarket, was later arrested.

He was charged with murder and appeared at court where he was remanded in custody.

He will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court today, June 22 for a case management hearing.