Published: 3:36 PM May 7, 2021

The mobility scooter was stolen from the Shepherds Grove Park area of Stanton - Credit: Google maps

The family of a partially-sighted elderly man aged in his 90s say thieves who stole his mobility scooter have deprived him of "the only way he can get around".

Upset relatives of Charles Pulfer, better known as John, asked: "How could you?" after the raiders broke into his wooden shed next to his Stanton home to steal the black Rascal 388XL.

The incident took place near to Mr Pulfer's Shepherds Grove Park home some time between 3pm on Sunday, May 2 and 2pm on Wednesday May 5.

Mr Pulfer's niece, Allison Balaam, said: "My uncle went out on Sunday and when he came home he put his scooter away and covered it all up.

"He went to go out on Wednesday afternoon and, as he pulled the cover, back and there was nothing there.

"All they had left was the basket from the front.

"I got a phone call from him on Wednesday and he told me: 'Someone has pinched my scooter.'

"He is gutted, absolutely gutted because he is so dependant on his scooter.

"It is the only way he can get around. He can't walk far and if he wants to go out, then he needs his scooter.

"My uncle is partially-sighted, so being on the scooter makes him feel a little bit more safe and his scooter is the only way he sees people.

"He likes to go out with his portable radio and find a sunny spot to sit, with his radio on, and enjoy the day. But they have taken that away from him."

Mr Pulfer has lived in the Stanton area for nearly 50 years.

"It would mean the world to him if he could get the scooter back," said Ms Balaam.

"It is his last bit of independence.

"He has carers and family go round to help him and to have his scooter means he can go out and about and not reliant on anyone else.

"We are trying to get another one sorted for him, but it is just that thought of 'how could you?'"

The serial number on the scooter is 18840B8500103.

Police are are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact them on 101, quoting crime reference 37/23177/21.