E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with robbery after woman allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Asda car park

PUBLISHED: 11:24 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 20 January 2020

He will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

He will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A 23-year-old man will appear in court today charged with robbery and the possession of a knife in a public place, after a woman was reportedly threatened in an Asda car park.

It was alleged that a woman had been threatened in the car park of the supermarket in Bull Hill Road in Clacton, between 10am and 11.15am on Thursday, January 16.

She was forced to drive a man to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton, before being robbed at knifepoint of a three-figure sum of cash and her mobile phone.

23-year-old Charlie Anderson was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and has since been charged.

Anderson, of no fixed address, has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Monday, January 20.

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: There is nothing to fear in this dreadful division, and I believe we’ll go up

Luke Woolfenden celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Most Read

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

New A14 service station with drive-thru restaurants to be built

The site is almost directly opposite the sugar beet site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

North Stander: There is nothing to fear in this dreadful division, and I believe we’ll go up

Luke Woolfenden celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Police promise more proactive approach to crime fighting in the year ahead

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp promises an 'even more proactive approach' to crime fighting in 2020 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Council calls for archaeological digs before former Notcutts plans move forward

Plans have been submitted to develop the former Notcutts site in Ardleigh into a horse stable centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet three little pigs - the latest arrivals at Colchester Zoo

Three Oxford Sandy and Black piglets have moved in at Colchester Zoo Picture: COLCHESTER ZOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists