Man charged with robbery after woman allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Asda car park

He will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 23-year-old man will appear in court today charged with robbery and the possession of a knife in a public place, after a woman was reportedly threatened in an Asda car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was alleged that a woman had been threatened in the car park of the supermarket in Bull Hill Road in Clacton, between 10am and 11.15am on Thursday, January 16.

She was forced to drive a man to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton, before being robbed at knifepoint of a three-figure sum of cash and her mobile phone.

23-year-old Charlie Anderson was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and has since been charged.

Anderson, of no fixed address, has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

He will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Monday, January 20.