Man charged with robbery after woman allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Asda car park
PUBLISHED: 11:24 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 20 January 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A 23-year-old man will appear in court today charged with robbery and the possession of a knife in a public place, after a woman was reportedly threatened in an Asda car park.
It was alleged that a woman had been threatened in the car park of the supermarket in Bull Hill Road in Clacton, between 10am and 11.15am on Thursday, January 16.
She was forced to drive a man to a location near The Ship pub in Great Clacton, before being robbed at knifepoint of a three-figure sum of cash and her mobile phone.
23-year-old Charlie Anderson was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and has since been charged.
Anderson, of no fixed address, has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
He will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Monday, January 20.